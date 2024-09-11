This camera is about to rocket in price, thanks to Taylor Swift

The cat is out of the bag: the world now knows exactly what camera Taylor Swift uses. And, as a result, its price is about to go through the roof as Swifties around the world try to get their hands on one.

A recent paparazzi shot has been shared online, giving us a good look at the camera used by Taylor: the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which you can see her using in the below tweet from 43 Rumors.

Now, this may come as a surprise to anyone who has followed her marketing crossovers with camera companies over the years. Back in the early 2010s she was a spokesperson for Sony cameras, appearing in commercials for the Cyber-shot TX7 and NEX-5R.

Then, of course, she had her own Taylor Swift Instax Square SQ6 in 2018 – which drove sales of almost a million cameras a month for Instax, with the camera now fetching ten times its original price on eBay.

When it comes to mirrorless cameras, though, she's now an Olympus user – well, an OM System user – through and through.

By 2015 she was spotted by paparazzi using a flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (in the limited edition Olympus 100th anniversary silver colorway, no less) in Hawaii with friends as well as in Rome with Tom Hiddlestone. The camera even popped up on her Instagram feed that same year.

When she was on The Tonight Show in 2022, Jimmy Fallon made a big deal of the camera she was using at a party they both attended. "You had this camera, you had a really cool camera. I don't know – it was like, something from the Eighties or something… and it's real film."

Which, obviously, it's not. Though with their retro designs, Olympus and OM cameras do look like film cameras – so you can't blame Jimmy for making a rookie error.

The newest photo reveals that she's moved on to the E-M10 Mark IV – technically an entry-level camera, but much smaller and more suited to shooting on the go (hence its place in our guide to the best travel cameras).

Of course, now that everyone knows she uses this camera, demand feels sure to soar – especially on the pre-owned market. So if you've been thinking about getting one, I'd advise you make your purchase before prices blow up!

Read our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review – and if you fancy something a bit newer, the latest version of Taylor's first Olympus camera is the OM System OM-1 Mark II.