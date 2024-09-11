This camera is about to rocket in price, thanks to Taylor Swift

By
published

Hey, wanna know what camera Taylor Swift uses? This one – and its price is about to skyrocket

Taylor swift, wearing her hair in pigtails with a cream colored sweater, standing at a microphone, with a silhouetted camera in a white bubble next to her
(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The cat is out of the bag: the world now knows exactly what camera Taylor Swift uses. And, as a result, its price is about to go through the roof as Swifties around the world try to get their hands on one.

A recent paparazzi shot has been shared online, giving us a good look at the camera used by Taylor: the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which you can see her using in the below tweet from 43 Rumors.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles