Up to 50% off Lume Cube kit! Ring lights, tube lights, edge lights + more

If you love lighting, you love Lume Cube gear. And this is one of the best Black Friday camera deals I've seen this weekend: up to 50% off Lume Cube lights!

I'm a huge Lume Cube fan – this brand consistently makes the best quality portable illumination around, from the best ring lights to the best LED light sticks and the best LED light panels.

I own and use a whole bunch of these products – here's my pick of the best deals going right now on kit that I personally shoot with…

Cordless Ring Light Pro | $269.99 | $229.99

SAVE $40 This is the best ring light on the market, for my money (literally – I own one!). Great power, beautiful light quality, battery or mains power, plus a remote control!

Studio Panel Lighting Kit | $349.99 | $299.99

SAVE $50 I've used these panels on a number of video shoots and they are absolutely brilliant for either key or fill. Again, having a remote control is an absolute game changer!

RGB Tube Light XL | $399.99 | $229.99

SAVE $170 This XL is just something else – talk about power, spread and control! I just shot an ad campaign for a brand with one of these, and it delivered astonishing results.

Lume Cube 2.0 | $89.99 | $69.99

SAVE $20 Every photographer and videographer should own at least one of these! The original was brilliant, but the 2.0 version is now weatherproof for all-purpose shooting.

Check out our Lume Cube Ring Light Pro review, along with our Lume Cube 2.0 review and Lume Cube Panel review.