Ultra-wide meets ultra-sharp: Hasselblad's new zoom is as sharp as a prime!

Hasselblad has dropped a new lens that marks two big firsts. The Hasselblad XCD 20-35E is both the company's first ever ultra-wide zoom lens, as well as the first in its flagship series of 'Exclusive' lenses (the "E" in the product name).

Its 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 focal range truly lives up to the ultra-wide billing, delivering an effective 16-27mm range in full frame terms. As the widest and fastest lens in the lineup, the XCD 20-35E is an ideal option for genres like landscapes and architecture that the medium format X System is so adept at.

The lens is beautifully designed, as you would expect of an XCD optic, and features an internal focus mechanism so that the 117mm length stays fixed and the 805g weight remains perfectly balanced whether you're using a Hasselblad X2D or the 907X & CFV 100C (or one of the 50MP bodies of the previous generation).

The optical formula comprises 16 elements in 12 groups, including 3 aspherical elements and 4 extra-low dispersion elements. It is able to focus as close as 0.32m, and features a 77mm filter thread. As with all XCD lenses, the 20-35E features a leaf shutter that offers flash sync speeds of up to 1/2000 sec.

Hasselblad's goal for this new Exclusive flagship class of optics is to deliver the same degree of optical performance as its outstanding prime lenses. Remarkably, it actually delivers center sharpness on par with a Hasselblad prime – and given that the XCD 90V is literally the sharpest lens we've ever tested, that's saying something!

You can check out the lab tests along with my full thoughts in my Hasselblad XCD 20-35E review. I've been using the lens for a while now and I've been absolutely staggered by the shots I get from it.

From the review:

"Hasselblad's first ever ultra-wide is another home run for the XCD lineup. Whether you're looking for the fastest and widest lens possible, you're trying to replace a few wide-angle primes, or you simply want a fantastic tool for all-purpose wide-angle shooting, the XCD 20-35E is what you're looking for."

The Hasselblad XCD 20-35E is available now, priced $5,929 / £5,699 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

