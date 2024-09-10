Ultra-wide meets ultra-sharp: Hasselblad's new zoom is as sharp as a prime!

Hasselblad just launched its first ever ultra-wide zoom lens – and its center sharpness is as good as a prime

Hasselblad XCD 20-35E lens, mounted to a Hasselblad X2D, sitting on a rocky ledge in front of a waterfall
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Hasselblad has dropped a new lens that marks two big firsts. The Hasselblad XCD 20-35E is both the company's first ever ultra-wide zoom lens, as well as the first in its flagship series of 'Exclusive' lenses (the "E" in the product name). 

Its 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 focal range truly lives up to the ultra-wide billing, delivering an effective 16-27mm range in full frame terms. As the widest and fastest lens in the lineup, the XCD 20-35E is an ideal option for genres like landscapes and architecture that the medium format X System is so adept at. 

Image 1 of 5
Hasselblad XCD 20-35E lens against a white background
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

