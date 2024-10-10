Two new tilt-shift lenses are coming for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and L-mount cameras

By
published

Lawoa is expect to launch a pair of new tilt-shit lenses on Monday

Two Laowa tilt shift lenses against a white background
(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Venus Optics, maker of Laowa lenses, is expected to release a pair of new tilt-shift lenses on October 14th. The LAOWA FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 and LAOWA FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 are both full-frame lenses, said to be available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm GF, and L-mount options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1
MountGFX / E / RF / Z / LGFX / E / RF / Z / L
Apperturef/2.8-f/22f/2.8-f/22
Diaphragm blades1515
Construction14 elements, 11 groups13 elements, 11 groups
Min. shooting distance0.27m0.32m
Max. magnification1x1x
Filter diameter77mm77mm
Dimensions168.5 x 85mm162 x 85mm
Weight1345g1215g

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

TOPICS

Related articles