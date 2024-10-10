Two new tilt-shift lenses are coming for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and L-mount cameras

Venus Optics, maker of Laowa lenses, is expected to release a pair of new tilt-shift lenses on October 14th. The LAOWA FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 and LAOWA FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 are both full-frame lenses, said to be available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm GF, and L-mount options.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1
|FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1
|Mount
|GFX / E / RF / Z / L
|GFX / E / RF / Z / L
|Apperture
|f/2.8-f/22
|f/2.8-f/22
|Diaphragm blades
|15
|15
|Construction
|14 elements, 11 groups
|13 elements, 11 groups
|Min. shooting distance
|0.27m
|0.32m
|Max. magnification
|1x
|1x
|Filter diameter
|77mm
|77mm
|Dimensions
|168.5 x 85mm
|162 x 85mm
|Weight
|1345g
|1215g