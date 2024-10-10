Two new tilt-shift lenses are coming for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and L-mount cameras

Venus Optics, maker of Laowa lenses, is expected to release a pair of new tilt-shift lenses on October 14th. The LAOWA FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 and LAOWA FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 are both full-frame lenses, said to be available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm GF, and L-mount options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 FFII T/S 55mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 FFII T/S 100mm F2.8 Macro 1:1 Mount GFX / E / RF / Z / L GFX / E / RF / Z / L Apperture f/2.8-f/22 f/2.8-f/22 Diaphragm blades 15 15 Construction 14 elements, 11 groups 13 elements, 11 groups Min. shooting distance 0.27m 0.32m Max. magnification 1x 1x Filter diameter 77mm 77mm Dimensions 168.5 x 85mm 162 x 85mm Weight 1345g 1215g

Pricing and retail availability are currently unknown, but details reportedly obtained from a prior exhibition where the lenses were displayed state that both lenses will be manual focus only, though there will be electronic contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. Both lenses are also expected to be capable of ±12mm shift, ±10° of tilt movement, 360° revolution in 15° increments, and 90° rotatable tilt/shift.

Story credit: asobinet.com