TTartisan Tilt-Shift 100mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro lens is low-cost ticket to a miniature world

Chinese lens specialist has launched its first tilt-shift lens, for Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E and Fujifilm X mirrorless camera mounts. TTartisan Tilt&Shift 100mm F/2.8 2X Ultra Macro is a telephoto macro lens with a maximum 2:1 magnification, making it ideal of photographing insects and other miniature subjects. The lens is now on sale for an impressively-low price of just $419 / £459.

The new lens joins the tilt-only TTArtisan Tilt 50mm F1.4 (opens in new tab) - but offers shift and macro-focusing capabilities, to give it more appeal to wildlife and product photographers. The lens offers up to 6mm of shift, and up to 8° of tilt, and can be rotated 90° clockwise or anticlockwise.

Tilt-shift lenses allow you to move the lens's position relative to the sensor - up and down, side to side, and at an angle. This allows you to correct for or exaggerate distortion in the image, and lets you increase or decrease depth of field without having to adjust the aperture value.

Specifications

(Image credit: TTartisan)

Mount: Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X

Autofocus: No

Image stabilization: No

Full frame: Yes

Lens construction: 14 elements in 10 groups

Angle of view: 45 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 12

Minimum aperture: f/22

Minimum focusing distance: 0.25m

Tilt angle: +- 8 degrees

Shift amount: +- 6mm

Filter size: 67mm

Weight: 845g

Sample images

(Image credit: TTartisan)

(Image credit: TTartisan)

(Image credit: TTartisan)

(Image credit: TTartisan)

Price and availablity

TTartisan Tilt-Shift 100mm F/2.8 2X Ultra Macro is available to buy now and costs $419 / £459 – shipping will begin at the beginning of June. The lens is supplied with a detachable cold shoe that screws into the top of the lens, that can be used to provide targeted lighting for macro subjects.