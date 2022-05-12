Top 5 cinema camera deals I'd buy today

If I were to say getting into video isn't so bad, you would all probably agree with me… But If I said buying equipment to improve your cinematography is cheap, that's another story. With that out the way, these top 5 cinema camera savings are the ones that I would look at buying myself if I were to start over or was someone looking to start out and make a career out of filmmaking.

Yes, these are big ticket items, but they are great investments into your career and these deals can save you hundreds of dollars, which is just what when starting out!

Sigma fp| was $1,899 |now $1,499

SAVE $400 with this amazing deal and have a portable powerhouse with you wherever you go with 4K 30p, 12-bit RAW and ISO from 100-25,600.

Nikon Z6 Cine kit| was $2,749 |now $2,299

SAVE $450 - Budding cinematographers can now take advantage of this great deal from Adorama and shoot in full-frame 4K or slow-motion 1080p at 120p

Blackmagic pocket cinema camera 6K bundle| was $2,594 |now $2,493

SAVE $99 on this great camera/card bundle from Adorama lets you shoot for longer at 6K with the BMPCC 6K with these fast 256GB Angelbird CFexpress cards rated at 1700MB/s, capable of handling up to 12K video; these cards will last you a lifetime!

Z CAM E2-S6 Pro Recorder Kit| was $5,499 |now $4,499

SAVE $500 and take the plunge to 6K cinematic with this ready-to-shoot kit including the stunning Dzofil 20-55mm T2.8 in EF Mount and Atomos Ninja V and extras.

OK, so the below isn't a cinema camera, but it is a professional camcorder that offers an all-in-one solution to filmmaking, from shooting sports to documentaries this camcorder can film it all in glorious 4K, and better still it has built-in ND filters with a 12x optical zoom, that's an equivalent to a massive 29mm-354mm lens. Sounds great right?

JVC 4K camcorder with audio unit| was $1,995 |now $1,495

SAVE $500 on this professional camcorder that can handle many professional applications, shoots in 4K, has built-in ND filters and option for two 3-pin XLR microphones via the audio top handle. These features make it a great camcorder for many workflows.

