Tokina launches 180mm T.19 cine lens and it costs $18,000 – that's $100 per mm!

Tokina has launched a new lens which tops its current cine lens offerings. At 180mm T1.9 the Cinema Vista 180mm lens provides cinematographers with a highly sought after focal length. The lens presents a natural perspective which flatters subjects’ faces, while rendering a beautifully smooth background when required. It is equally suitable for Super35 and larger-sized frame coverage up to Vista Vision, Full-frame and beyond.

It joins the existing eleven-strong set of 18mm, 21mm, 25mm, 29mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 105mm, and 135mm T1.5 high resolution (8K+) Vista prime lenses currently on offer by Tokina.

(Image credit: Tokina)

The Tokina Cinema Vista 180mm T1.9 shares the same exacting build quality and highly tuned optical performance that fans have come to expect from the Vista prime range. It maintains the form factor of the other Vista primes, sharing a common 114mm front diameter and similar weights to each other, so no need to change any settings or rigging of your camera, just swap out your lens, re-mount your matte box and away you go.

The Tokina Cinema Vista 180mm T1.9 has an optical structure of 14 groups with 17 elements, there are 9 iris blades in each to ensure the roundness of the apertures. Lens distortion and chromatic aberration are well-controlled, with minimal focus breathing, soft pleasing flare and gentle roll-off from subject to background.

With an area definition of 46.7mm, the 180mm Vista T1.9 is an ideal choice for larger sensor cameras like the RED Monstro 8K VV, ARRI Alexa LF Mini or the full-frame range from Kinefinity, with the Mavo Edge 8K and 6K cameras. This lens even has an area of illumination that will cover larger formats up to the Alexa 65 2:1 Open Gate - which is an amazing feature for cinematographers looking to invest in lenses as their careers evolve.

It is available in interchangeable ARRI PL, Canon EF, Micro Four Thirds, Sony E, and ARRI LPL mounts and is available to pre-order for $17,999.00 USD at B&H. Pre-orders will start shipping in August 2022.

