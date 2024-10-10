This retro brass camera is the embodiment of '60s chic

The brass-bodied Bellagio is the newest addition to the Lomography Lomomatic 110 line of super-stylized film cameras for lovers of all things retro
(Image credit: Lomography)
Lomography has released yet another new edition of its Lomomatic 110 – the Bellagio edition is a brass-bodied film camera that embodies the era of ’60s cool.
It comes hot on the heels of the Zebra Crossing edition, which has zebra-print detailing to appeal to fashionistas and joins the original plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.
Aside from the exterior alterations, the Bellagio offers the same functionality and specifications as the other Lomomatic 110 models. It's a pocket-sized analog camera that uses the retro 110 film format, with a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, automatic exposure control, a zone-focusing slider, adjustable ISO, and the choice of f/2.8 or f/5.6 apertures.
Like the other Lomomatic 110s, it comes complete with a metal wrist strap – only this time it's brass-coloured – as well as a tin canister for holding your 110 negatives.
Also in the box with the Lomomatic 110 Bellagio is a matching detachable Lomomatic Flash in the same brass build. It comes with a selection of colored filters; these slide in front of the flash head for multicolored lighting effects.
It's certainly fun to use, especially the way the film advance mechanism works, winding the film onto the next frame by snapping the camera closed and reopening it again.
Sample images
Image 1 of 3
It's encouraging to see that the Lomomatic has been embraced by the public, and will hopefully spur other manufacturers to embrace the 110 format.
The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing comes with a flash for $189 / £169 (Australian pricing TBC). Lomography also offers a range of 110mm film stocks.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.