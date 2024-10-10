This retro brass camera is the embodiment of '60s chic

Lomography has released yet another new edition of its Lomomatic 110 – the Bellagio edition is a brass-bodied film camera that embodies the era of ’60s cool.

It comes hot on the heels of the Zebra Crossing edition, which has zebra-print detailing to appeal to fashionistas and joins the original plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.

Aside from the exterior alterations, the Bellagio offers the same functionality and specifications as the other Lomomatic 110 models. It's a pocket-sized analog camera that uses the retro 110 film format, with a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, automatic exposure control, a zone-focusing slider, adjustable ISO, and the choice of f/2.8 or f/5.6 apertures.

You get a bunch of goodies in the box, designed to match the main camera body, including a detachable flash with color filters for creative effects (Image credit: Lomography)

Like the other Lomomatic 110s, it comes complete with a metal wrist strap – only this time it's brass-coloured – as well as a tin canister for holding your 110 negatives.



Also in the box with the Lomomatic 110 Bellagio is a matching detachable Lomomatic Flash in the same brass build. It comes with a selection of colored filters; these slide in front of the flash head for multicolored lighting effects.



It's certainly fun to use, especially the way the film advance mechanism works, winding the film onto the next frame by snapping the camera closed and reopening it again.

Sample images

Image 1 of 3 The images taken by this retro camera have a retro feel to them too (Image credit: Lomography) A trick multiple exposure mode enables you to combine several images in the same frame (Image credit: Lomography) The Bellagio screams of ’60s chic – and here's a subject to match… (Image credit: Lomography)

It's encouraging to see that the Lomomatic has been embraced by the public, and will hopefully spur other manufacturers to embrace the 110 format.

The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing comes with a flash for $189 / £169 (Australian pricing TBC). Lomography also offers a range of 110mm film stocks.

See our guides to the best Lomography cameras, the best film cameras and the best film stocks– and of course, the best film scanners.