This retro brass camera is the embodiment of '60s chic

The brass-bodied Bellagio is the newest addition to the Lomography Lomomatic 110 line of super-stylized film cameras for lovers of all things retro

(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography has released yet another new edition of its Lomomatic 110 – the Bellagio edition is a brass-bodied film camera that embodies the era of ’60s cool.

It comes hot on the heels of the Zebra Crossing edition, which has zebra-print detailing to appeal to fashionistas and joins the original plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.

Sample image taken with the Lomography Lomomatic 110 Bellagio edition camera
The images taken by this retro camera have a retro feel to them too(Image credit: Lomography)

