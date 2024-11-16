This red-hot Nikon Z8 deal is an early Black Friday bargain

At $3,279.95, this is the best price we have ever seen for this professional full-frame mirrorless camera

The Black Friday camera deals are now in full flow, and although it is still a couple of weeks until Cyber Monday, we have just spotted a fantastic deal on the Nikon Z8 pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera. At $3,279.95 at Walmart, the Z8 is now $720 cheaper than it it was at launch – and now at its best-ever price.

Save $720 at Walmart on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording – you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better, or a smaller Z9 but cheaper!

