This Panasonic Lumix GH5 costs under $4!

Okay, okay, so these scaled-down Pansonic Lumix GH5s can't actually take any pictures, but there's no denying that these miniature models make cool collectibles for camera fans. And for a handful of dollars, who wouldn't one?

The teeny Lumix GH5 is part of the 'Lumix Miniature Collection', which features miniature figurines of a range of Panasonic digital cameras. In addition to the Lumix GH5, the lineup also includes some of Panasonic's compact cameras. The Lumix S9 comes in a dark silver colorway, and there are two versions of the Lumix FX7 – one in pearl white and the other in gloss rouge. The Lumix FX7s are also supplied with engraved carabiners for hanging off a camera bag or keyring.

The mini-cameras are manufactured by Kenelephant (a company that makes all manner of kitsch Japanese collectibles, you really need to check out its other weird and wacky wares) and are officially licensed products that have been produced with the permission of Panasonic.

The Lumix Miniature Collection is due to be released in March 2025. The price in Japan is ¥550 ($3.65 / £2.90 / AU$5.70) for a single item. They will also be sold as individual capsule toys, which will cost ¥500 ($3.35 / £2.65 / AU$5.20) each. However, when bought individually, the contents of the package are random, and you cannot specify the product. You can also get a box of all four cameras for ¥2,200 ($14.65 / £11.50 / AU$22.75), which can be ordered online from the Kenelstore website and shipped internationally.

If you like your camera collectibles to be even more retro, the Ricoh miniature range includes a selection of film cameras (Image credit: Kenelephant)

For retro film fans, Kenelephant is also making miniatures of Ricoh film cameras. Again there are four models available: the Ricoh Flex III, Ricoh Auto Half (which moves up and down to load film, and there's a miniature film included), and two Ricoh GR1s, in black and silver, again supplied with a mini roll of film that can be inserted into the camera. These can also be ordered online from the Kenelstore, and are available from January 2025.

