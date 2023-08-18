This new ultra-rare Leica M6 is limited to just 20 cameras worldwide!

If you love rare cameras, then sit back as they don't get any more limited than this new limited-edition camera from Leica: the Leica M6 Leitz Auction is limited to just 20 worldwide!

These handcrafted, precision optical tools have had a major impact on the world of photography for more than 150 years. Every year, some of these masterpieces make it to the stage at the Leitz Photographica Auction to be sold to the highest bidder.

• These are the best Leica cameras (even though they're not quite as rare!)

This year the auction celebrated its 20th anniversary and announced an exclusive special edition. Together with Leica Camera, Leitz Photographica Auction developed this extraordinary set that is now available for purchase: the Leica M6 Leitz Auction edition comes with an M6 and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH, both in a glossy black paint finish.

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leitz Auction is designed to reflect the commemoration of the anniversary with its glossy finish, the Leitz logo made of solid gold – specially prepared by a goldsmith in Wetzlar, Germany – and exclusive real wood armoring made of walnut veneer. The unique design is exquisitely rounded off with engravings in gold and red

In addition to the camera and the popular Noctilux lens, it includes a lens cap, body cap, and lens hood. The accessories also come in a glossy black paint finish, and are paired with a custom-made strap crafted from smooth black leather – and it all comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The set’s elegant packaging, with a golden Leitz logo, adds an extra touch of character to this extraordinary and rare camera set. The Leica M6 Leitz Auction with Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH is available exclusively through Leica Camera Classics in Vienna, with a recommended retail price of €25,980 – which is approximately $28,200 / £22,200 / AU$44,100.

(Image credit: Leica)

You might also be interested in the best Leica-M lenses, as well as our reviews of the Leica M11, Leica Q3 and Leica M11 Monochrom.