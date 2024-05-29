This legendary $14,000 Parisian lens is about to be reborn

Light Lens Lab has announced the revival of a legendary lens that has etched its name in the annals of outstanding cinematography: the Angénieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21, made by the iconic Parisian lens maker.

Keeping close to its original name, the new version will simply be called Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21". Imagine my excitement when I heard that the Chinese lens specialist would be bringing back an optical masterpiece, whose original versions can fetch well over $14,000 today, and making it accessible once more.

No price has been revealed as yet, but I can't see it being anywhere near the original's price tag.

Early theoretical assessments and performance tests prove that this 'replica' provides exceptional results. According to an MTF chart (below) produced by Light Lens Lab, it indicates a performance that mirrors the original's renowned quality – which is very surprising, showing just how good some of these Chinese lens makers are getting!

Original Angénieux S21 Rectaflex 1.5/50 mm Type S21 (left), Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21" mock-up (right) (Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

An interesting statement in the company's development blog is that: "We are dedicated to refining this lens to cover 44x33mm sensors, enhancing rendering performance, and improving dispersion statistics, all while preserving the iconic character that made the 'S21' lens."

This would indicate that the bran is aiming this lens towards the medium format markets, when it has mostly focused on the mirrorless full frame markets or special edition lenses for the Leica M-mount, such as the 35mm f/2 Eight Element and the 50mm f/2 Elcan.

"Our continued interest in 'S21' style optical performance, we will also begin to plan other focal lengths based on the optical performance and characteristics of the 50mm f/1.5 'S21' for both photography and cinema purposes.

"This endeavor promises to reignite the magic of a legendary lens, offering photographers and filmmakers alike a chance to experience its timeless brilliance anew."

What might come of this lens, and what mounts it will be available in, only time will tell. But at the moment, it's a very exciting time to be a fan of vintage glass – but without the champagne price tag!

MTF chart for the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21" (Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

