This legendary $14,000 Parisian lens is about to be reborn

By
published

A legendary Angénieux cine lens is set to be revived as Light Lens Lab's 50mm f/1.5 "S21" – hopefully without the original's $14,000 price tag!

Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21"
Original Angénieux S21 Rectaflex 1.5/50 mm Type S21 (left), Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21" mock-up (right) (Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

Light Lens Lab has announced the revival of a legendary lens that has etched its name in the annals of outstanding cinematography: the Angénieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21, made by the iconic Parisian lens maker. 

Keeping close to its original name, the new version will simply be called Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 "S21". Imagine my excitement when I heard that the Chinese lens specialist would be bringing back an optical masterpiece, whose original versions can fetch well over $14,000 today, and making it accessible once more. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

