This photo book shows Bavaria as you have NEVER seen it before!

Ellen von Unwerth captures her homeland of Bavaria in her signature tongue-in-cheek style, in a new coffee table book

Acclaimed photographer Ellen von Unwerth captures her childhood homeland region of Bavaria, Germany, in a way only she can and showcases it in a new book published by Taschen. 

Heimat is a new coffee table photography book that explores the land, pastimes and culture of von Unwerth's home region with a mischievous and tongue-in-cheek approach, which has very much become von Unwerth's signature. Playing up to Bavarian stereotypes is certainly the order of the day and makes for a fun book with an underlying tone of sarcasm.  

