Taylor Swift instax camera sells for TEN TIMES original price on eBay

The launch of the special edition Taylor Swift Instax cameras was one of the most memorable of the many camera launches at the last-ever Photokina trade show back in 2018. The new model was a customized version Instax SQ6 square-format instant camera that Fujifilm had previously launched. The camera was designed by the pop sensation herself, with a gold-colored newspaper pattern on a black base, and a reproduction of Taylor Swift's autograph on the back

The camera sold for US$179.99 when it went on sale a month later. But now we have spotted that the same camera has been traded at ten times that amount - with people willing to pay US$1,800 for a mint version of this square-format instant camera, according to a completed eBay listing.

instax SQUARE Film Taylor Swift Edition (Image credit: Fujifilm)

This listing of eight individual cameras has now sold out. But there are plenty of other people cashing in on this collectible camera, that must be a must-have for any diehard Swiftie. A current search of eBay.com will find you deals averaging at around $500. Having the original box, which has a photograph of Swift holding the camera is key to value - as, obviously, is the condition.

The partnership between Instax and Taylor Swift was inspired. Swift was, even then, a 10-time Grammy winner and had fuelled sales of rival Polaroid cameras, when she used Polaroid images on the cover of her 2015 album "1989".

The Instax sponsorship deal that year also saw Fujifilm sponsor the singer's world tour. The deal led to surge in demand for Instax cameras, with sales hitting a staggering 900,000 a month as a result

There was a special edition Instax Square film sold too (Image credit: Fujifilm)