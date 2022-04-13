This camera can literally see in the dark!

Ever wished your camera could see in the dark? Well the DuoVox Mate Pro can do just that, with the manufacturer boasting 22.25 stops of dynamic range and true color shooting down to 0.0001 lux.

It claims that the DuoVox Mate Pro has over 145% more dynamic range than the Sony A7S III (15 stops), regarded by many as the best low-light camera on the market, and 200% more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (11 stops).

This is thanks to a lot of technical wizardry, starting with the f/0.9 lens that gathers an enormous amount of light. This is then absorbed by Sony's specialist low light sensor, the 5MP Starvis 2.

(Image credit: DuoVox)

Following the lead of the A7S III, which uses a lower resolution of 12.1MP to squeeze larger photosites (pixels) onto the sensor, the DuoVox Mate Pro features a photosite area of 170.41µm² – which means that it has 244% larger pixels than the Sony (with its 69.89 µm² photosite area), enabling it to gather significantly more light.

That is further embellished by the "AI bionic algorithm, 3D noise reduction, and white balance automatic gain to achieve a more stable and accurate night vision". The camera's seven-lens optical system records the image in different resolutions, before combining them into a single resolution-rich file.

As you can see in the images below, this gives the DuoVox Mate Pro significantly better performance than the iPhone 13 Pro, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro in night mode, as well as the GoPro Hero 7.

(Image credit: DuoVox)

(Image credit: DuoVox)

(Image credit: DuoVox)

We've been testing the camera ourselves and have been very impressed with the results. Its ability to record 1080p to 2K 30p full color video with next to zero light is quite remarkable, with an impressive 4-hour battery life, 1000ft view distance and a responsive 3-inch touchscreen. It can even be used as a dashcam or webcam, streaming directly to your computer.

The DuoVox Mate Pro is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it quickly smashed its $25,000 (approximately £19,211 / AU$67,550) goal. Pre-order early to secure a camera for just $599 (£460 / AU$809), which is half the expected RRP of $1,200 (£922 / 1,620).

Find out more information and place your order on the Kickstarter campaign page, and stay tuned for our full review of the DuoVox Mate Pro soon.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding campaigns, there is no guarantee that the product will make it to fruition, be delivered on time or match initial promises or specifications. Backing crowdfunded products is done at your own risk.