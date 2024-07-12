These Sony cameras weather storms to capture the TV show 'Deadliest Catch'

By
published

DP Bryan Miller reveals which cameras are used to capture life at sea on the hit TV show

Deadliest Catch
(Image credit: Sony Cine)

The fast-paced and treacherous life aboard Alaskan fishing vessels has been documented on the TV show Deadliest Catch for 20 seasons, and DP Bryan Miller has provided insight into the best cameras and lenses to battle the elements and capture exceptional footage.

In a recent interview with Sony Cinema, Miller outlines what life is like filming on the open seas, and how he uses two of the best Sony Cinema cameras to do it - and the choices might surprise you.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

