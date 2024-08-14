These limited edition Instax cameras just went on my shopping list

Fujifilm celebrates its 90th birthday with limited edition Dark Silver and Titanium Gold Instax cameras
(Image credit: Fujifilm)
I know I'm in the minority, but I wasn't particularly interested in the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition. I am, however, very interested in the new Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary Bundle.
Launched as part of Fujifilm's nonagenarian birthday celebrations, the 90th Anniversary Bundle comes with a Instax Mini Evo in one of two limited edition colors: Dark Silver or Titanium Gold.
Not only that, but each camera comes with a matching lens cap and camera strap – likewise limited edition and color-coordinated – along with a camera case and "special packaging".
Internally, of course, these are exactly the same as the standard Mini Evo – which is already available in silver / black and silver / brown if those are more your style. But while those are both beautiful retro cameras, with glorious throwback styling , to my eye the new limited editions are more… I guess "X series-y".
The Dark Silver reminds me of the sexy Charcoal Silver Fujifilm X-T50, while the Titanium Gold brings back memories of the Champagne Gold Fujifilm X-T100. (Come to think of it, was that the last gold X series camera?)
Beyond the shiny limited edition trimmings, you're getting the same great flagship Instax hybrid camera, which acts as both a digital instant camera and a portable printer – enabling you to pair it with your phone and "print" any of your pictures on Instax Mini film.
While they're not quite the Film Simulations that Fujifilm is known for, the Mini Evo packs in ten film effects (Vivid, Monochrome, Sepia and so on) along with a turning lens ring that enables you to cycle through ten lens effects (such as half-frame, double exposure and fisheye).
There's also a tactile print lever, mimicking an old school film winder on an SLR, that you can crank when you're ready to print your images.
The Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary Bundle will be available later this year for $229.95 / £199.99 (Australian pricing TBC).
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.