These limited edition Instax cameras just went on my shopping list

I know I'm in the minority, but I wasn't particularly interested in the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition. I am, however, very interested in the new Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary Bundle.

Launched as part of Fujifilm's nonagenarian birthday celebrations, the 90th Anniversary Bundle comes with a Instax Mini Evo in one of two limited edition colors: Dark Silver or Titanium Gold.

Not only that, but each camera comes with a matching lens cap and camera strap – likewise limited edition and color-coordinated – along with a camera case and "special packaging".

Internally, of course, these are exactly the same as the standard Mini Evo – which is already available in silver / black and silver / brown if those are more your style. But while those are both beautiful retro cameras, with glorious throwback styling , to my eye the new limited editions are more… I guess "X series-y".

The limited edition Instax Mini Evo in Dark Silver (left) and Titanium Gold (right)

The Dark Silver reminds me of the sexy Charcoal Silver Fujifilm X-T50, while the Titanium Gold brings back memories of the Champagne Gold Fujifilm X-T100. (Come to think of it, was that the last gold X series camera?)

Beyond the shiny limited edition trimmings, you're getting the same great flagship Instax hybrid camera, which acts as both a digital instant camera and a portable printer – enabling you to pair it with your phone and "print" any of your pictures on Instax Mini film.

While they're not quite the Film Simulations that Fujifilm is known for, the Mini Evo packs in ten film effects (Vivid, Monochrome, Sepia and so on) along with a turning lens ring that enables you to cycle through ten lens effects (such as half-frame, double exposure and fisheye).

There's also a tactile print lever, mimicking an old school film winder on an SLR, that you can crank when you're ready to print your images.

The Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary Bundle will be available later this year for $229.95 / £199.99 (Australian pricing TBC).

