These Blink security cameras are slashed to under half price!

Looking for a holiday project - or a last-minute gift - then Amazon has a sale on its low-cost Blink home security cameras. Our favorite of these is the half-price deal on the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt - which adds a motorized base to the original Blink Mini. But we also like the 50% saving on the floodlight camera - which is a great option for your yard.
Blink Mini Pan Tilt |
was $59.99 | now $29.99
Save $30 This relatively new version of the budget Blink Mini has a built-in motorized base - so the camera can scour the whole room via the app. This half-price deal is the best price we have seen on this (and the same as it was over Black Friday).
Blink Mini |
was $34.99 | now $19.99
Save $15 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.
Blink Wired Floodlight Cam |
was $99.99 | now $49.99
Save $50 Blast 2,600 lumens of light as well as recording visitors – welcome to otherwise – to your property. Talk remotely from your phone, activate the siren if you like, and if you have a Blink Sync Module you save clips without needing a subscription.
Blink Mini twin pack |
was $64.99 | now $39.98
Blink Wired Floodlight camera|
$99.99 | now $49.99
Blink Outdoor 4 |
was $119.99 | now $71.99
Save $48 at Amazon The new Blink Outdoor 4 is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too.
