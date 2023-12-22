These Blink security cameras are slashed to under half price!

By Chris George
published

Pan-tilt Mini indoor camera and the floodlight outdoor camera have 50% shaved off in the Amazon Blink sale

Blink Indoor twin-pack deal
Looking for a holiday project - or a last-minute gift - then Amazon has a sale on its low-cost Blink home security cameras. Our favorite of these is the half-price deal on the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt - which adds a motorized base to the original Blink Mini. But we also like the 50% saving on the floodlight camera - which is a great option for your yard.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was $59.99 | now $29.99
Save $30 This relatively new version of the budget Blink Mini has a built-in motorized base - so the camera can scour the whole room via the app. This half-price deal is the best price we have seen on this (and the same as it was over Black Friday).

View Deal
Blink Mini | was $34.99 | now $19.99
Save $15 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.

View Deal
Blink Wired Floodlight Cam was $99.99 now $49.99Save $50

Blink Wired Floodlight Cam | was $99.99 | now $49.99
Save $50 Blast 2,600 lumens of light as well as recording visitors – welcome to otherwise – to your property. Talk remotely from your phone, activate the siren if you like, and if you have a Blink Sync Module you save clips without needing a subscription.

View Deal
Blink Mini twin pack | was $64.99 | now $39.98
Save $25 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.

View Deal
Blink Wired Floodlight camera| $99.99 | now $49.99
Save $95 This is a fantastic deal on Blink's floodlight exterior camera. You get 2300 lumen LED floodlights - so you can light out your outdoor space and film your visitors. Available in black or white.

View Deal
Blink Outdoor 4 | was $119.99 | now $71.99 Save $48 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 | was $119.99 | now $71.99
Save $48 at Amazon The new Blink Outdoor 4 is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too.

View Deal

