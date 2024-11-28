These are the best deals on memory cards and storage this Black Friday!

By
published

You can never have too much photo and video storage, and with prices like these, it needn't cost a fortune

Black Friday 2024 memory and storage deals
(Image credit: Future, SanDisk)
Jump to:

You can never have too many memory cards, and with the rock-bottom prices we're being treated to this Black Friday, there's never been a better time to increase the storage capacity of your camera, drone, or phone. We've searched high and low to find the best memory card deals around, so no matter whether your device takes SD, microSD, or CFexpress cards, there's a superb deal for you.

When the time comes to offload your shots onto your computer, it never hurts to have extra hard drive space. So we've also included deals on portable hard drives, portable SSDs, and external desktop drives.

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was $25.99| now $18.99 Save $7 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was $25.99 | now $18.99
Save $7 at Amazon We reckon this SanDisk card is the best-value 256GB microSD card this Prime Day, with super-fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s – a cracking deal for the money.

View Deal
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card | was $37.99| now $32 Save $5.99 at Amazon

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card | was $37.99 | now $32
Save $5.99 at Amazon Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 150MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.

View Deal
Lexar 1TB microSDXC card | was $129.99| now $65.95 Save $64.04 at Amazon

Lexar 1TB microSDXC card | was $129.99 | now $65.95
Save $64.04 at Amazon This high-capacity microSD card was already a steal, and now this deal is even sweeter.

View Deal
SanDisk 128GB SDXC card | was $18.99| now $12.92 Save $6.07 at Amazon

SanDisk 128GB SDXC card | was $18.99 | now $12.92
Save $6.07 at Amazon Under 13 bucks for a bonafide SanDisk SD card that's capable of up to 140MB/s?! This is a stunning storage bargain.

View Deal
SanDisk 256GB SDXC card | was $32.99| now $18.99 Save $14 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB SDXC card | was $32.99 | now $18.99
Save $14 at Amazon Another incredible SD card deal from SanDisk – you'll struggle to find a 256GB card from a major brand for less.

View Deal
SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card | was $42.49| now $35.99 Save $6.50 at Amazon

SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card | was $42.49 | now $35.99
Save $6.50 at Amazon A healthy discount on this fast (150MB/s), high-capacity SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.

View Deal
Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was $168.99| now $119.95 Save $49.04 at Amazon

Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was $168.99 | now $119.95
Save $49.04 at Amazon Don't miss out on this bargain price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card this Prime Day.

View Deal
ProGrade Digital 512GB CFexpress 4.0 Type B card | was $199.99| now $139.99 Save $60 at Amazon

ProGrade Digital 512GB CFexpress 4.0 Type B card | was $199.99 | now $139.99
Save $60 at Amazon Here's a rare deal on an ultra-fast, next-gen CFexpress 4.0 Type B card, capable of a blistering 3400MB/s max read speed.

View Deal
Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader | was $74.99| now $39.95 Save $35 at Amazon

Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader | was $74.99 | now $39.95
Save $35 at Amazon Until recently, if you wanted a CFexpress Type A reader, your only choice was Sony, at Sony prices. Now this Lexar reader can be snapped up for a fraction of the cost of the Sony equivalent.

View Deal
Lexar CFexpress Type B card reader | was $69.99| now $30.95 Save $39.04 at Amazon

Lexar CFexpress Type B card reader | was $69.99 | now $30.95
Save $39.04 at Amazon A great price for this 2-in-1 CFexpress Type B and SD card reader.

View Deal
Seagate 2TB portable hard drive | was $79.99| now $64.99 Save $15 at Amazon

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive | was $79.99 | now $64.99
Save $15 at Amazon A high-capacity portable hard drive from a respected brand, and now with a handy Black Friday discount.

View Deal
LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB portable hard drive | was $159.99| now $119.99Save $40 at Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB portable hard drive | was $159.99 | now $119.99
Save $40 at Amazon Get a whopping four terabytes of go-anywhere storage for just $120 this Black Friday. And we do mean 'go-anywhere': this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

View Deal
Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD | was $91.99| now $67.99Save $24 at Amazon

Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD | was $91.99 | now $67.99
Save $24 at Amazon Super-fast and now great value - this portable SSD has it all.

View Deal
Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was $148.99| now $109.99Save $39 at Amazon

Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was $148.99 | now $109.99
Save $39 at Amazon Crucial's entire X9 portable SSD range is discounted this Black Friday, and all three capacity options are terrific value, undercutting the price of equivalent rival SSDs.

View Deal
Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD | was $263.99| now $219.99 Save $44 at Amazon

Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD | was $263.99 | now $219.99
Save $44 at Amazon A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just 210 bucks, this fast 1,050MB/s Crucial offering is a real steal, again beating the price of equivalent rival SSDs.

View Deal
Samsung 128GB microSDXC card | was £12.18| now £8.99 Save £3.19 at Amazon

Samsung 128GB microSDXC card | was £12.18 | now £8.99
Save £3.19 at Amazon Under £9 for a bonafide Samsung microSD card that's capable of up to 160MB/s?! This is a microSD bargain.

View Deal
SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was £25.83| now £15.99 Save £9.84 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was £25.83 | now £15.99
Save £9.84 at Amazon We reckon this SanDisk Ultra card is the best-value 256GB microSD card this Prime Day, with fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s – a cracking deal for the money.

View Deal
SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card | was £53.64| now £29.99 Save £23.65 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card | was £53.64 | now £29.99
Save £23.65 at Amazon Our extensive research has concluded this is the best-value 512GB microSD card from a big brand at Amazon right now. It's quick, too, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s.

View Deal
SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card | was £27.99| now £13.49 Save £14.50 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card | was £27.99 | now £13.49
Save £14.50 at Amazon There are slightly cheaper 128GB SD cards out there, but they won't match the blistering 180MB/s max read speed of this SanDisk Extreme offering.

View Deal
SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC card | was £58.16| now £27.99 Save £30.17 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC card | was £58.16 | now £27.99
Save £30.17 at Amazon A super-fast 200MB/s SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.

View Deal
SanDisk Ultra 512GB SDXC card | was £44.89| now £38.15 Save £6.74 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 512GB SDXC card | was £44.89 | now £38.15
Save £6.74 at Amazon You’re looking at Amazon’s best value 512GB big-brand SD card this Black Friday.

View Deal
Nextorage 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was £139.99| now £109.16 Save £30.83 at Amazon

Nextorage 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was £139.99 | now £109.16
Save £30.83 at Amazon 512GB Type B cards don't get much cheaper than this, and with 1,950MB/s read speeds, this card is no slouch either.

View Deal
LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive | was £87.60| now £73.79Save £13.81 at Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive | was £87.60 | now £73.79
Save £13.81 at Amazon Get two terabytes of go-anywhere storage for a bargain price this Black Friday. And we do mean 'go-anywhere', as this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

View Deal
WD 6TB My Passport portable hard drive | was £162.99| now £127.99Save £35 at Amazon

WD 6TB My Passport portable hard drive | was £162.99 | now £127.99
Save £35 at Amazon A portable hard drive with this much capacity can store hours and hours of 4K video. The drive is powered via a single USB plug – no mains connection required – and it's small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

View Deal
Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD | was £89.99| now £56.99Save £33 at Amazon

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD | was £89.99 | now £56.99
Save £33 at Amazon We can't recall seeing a 1TB portable SSD cheaper than this! At 800MB/s it's almost as fast as rival SSDs, but its price is significantly lower.

View Deal
Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was £109.34| now £91.99Save £17.35 at Amazon

Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was £109.34 | now £91.99
Save £17.35 at Amazon This is a very good price for such a fast (1,050 MB/s), high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

View Deal
SanDisk 4TB Extreme portable SSD | was £281.03| now £199.99 Save £81.04 at Amazon

SanDisk 4TB Extreme portable SSD | was £281.03 | now £199.99
Save £81.04 at Amazon A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just £200, this super-fast 1,050MB/s SanDisk offering is a real steal.

View Deal
Seagate 8TB desktop hard drive | was £154.99| now £120.49 Save £34.50 at Amazon

Seagate 8TB desktop hard drive | was £154.99 | now £120.49
Save £34.50 at Amazon If you need extra storage for your desktop PC or Mac, this is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to get a huge capacity boost.

View Deal
WD Elements 22TB Desktop Hard Drive | was £427.53| now £380.99 Save £46.54 at Amazon

WD Elements 22TB Desktop Hard Drive | was £427.53 | now £380.99
Save £46.54 at Amazon After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 22 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill.

View Deal
TOPICS
Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles