These are the best deals on memory cards and storage this Black Friday!

You can never have too many memory cards, and with the rock-bottom prices we're being treated to this Black Friday, there's never been a better time to increase the storage capacity of your camera, drone, or phone. We've searched high and low to find the best memory card deals around, so no matter whether your device takes SD, microSD, or CFexpress cards, there's a superb deal for you.

When the time comes to offload your shots onto your computer, it never hurts to have extra hard drive space. So we've also included deals on portable hard drives, portable SSDs, and external desktop drives.

Here are the very best Black Friday deals on memory cards and storage available right now...

🇺🇸 Top US retailers

There are plenty of great offers this Black Friday: check out these popular retailers for the latest deals!

🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on imaging gear

🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on top imaging brands

🇺🇸 Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

🇺🇸 Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

🇺🇸 Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, mirrorless & action cameras

🇺🇸 US memory card & storage deals

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was $25.99 | now $18.99

Save $7 at Amazon We reckon this SanDisk card is the best-value 256GB microSD card this Prime Day, with super-fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s – a cracking deal for the money.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card | was $37.99 | now $32

Save $5.99 at Amazon Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 150MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.

Lexar 1TB microSDXC card | was $129.99 | now $65.95

Save $64.04 at Amazon This high-capacity microSD card was already a steal, and now this deal is even sweeter.

SanDisk 128GB SDXC card | was $18.99 | now $12.92

Save $6.07 at Amazon Under 13 bucks for a bonafide SanDisk SD card that's capable of up to 140MB/s?! This is a stunning storage bargain.

SanDisk 256GB SDXC card | was $32.99 | now $18.99

Save $14 at Amazon Another incredible SD card deal from SanDisk – you'll struggle to find a 256GB card from a major brand for less.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card | was $42.49 | now $35.99

Save $6.50 at Amazon A healthy discount on this fast (150MB/s), high-capacity SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.

Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was $168.99 | now $119.95

Save $49.04 at Amazon Don't miss out on this bargain price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card this Prime Day.

Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader | was $74.99 | now $39.95

Save $35 at Amazon Until recently, if you wanted a CFexpress Type A reader, your only choice was Sony, at Sony prices. Now this Lexar reader can be snapped up for a fraction of the cost of the Sony equivalent.

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive | was $79.99 | now $64.99

Save $15 at Amazon A high-capacity portable hard drive from a respected brand, and now with a handy Black Friday discount.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB portable hard drive | was $159.99 | now $119.99

Save $40 at Amazon Get a whopping four terabytes of go-anywhere storage for just $120 this Black Friday. And we do mean 'go-anywhere': this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was $148.99 | now $109.99

Save $39 at Amazon Crucial's entire X9 portable SSD range is discounted this Black Friday, and all three capacity options are terrific value, undercutting the price of equivalent rival SSDs.

Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD | was $263.99 | now $219.99

Save $44 at Amazon A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just 210 bucks, this fast 1,050MB/s Crucial offering is a real steal, again beating the price of equivalent rival SSDs.

🇬🇧 Top UK retailers

There are plenty of great offers this Black Friday: check out these popular retailers for the latest deals!

🇬🇧 Amazon: Black Friday savings on cameras, binoculars, monoculars and more

🇬🇧 Canon UK: Buy Canon gear direct from the source

🇬🇧 John Lewis: The latest deals on cameras and electrical equipment

🇬🇧 Clifton Cameras: Black Friday camera deals

🇬🇧 Park Cameras: Back Friday camera deals

🇬🇧 Wex Photo Video: Back Friday camera deals

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🇬🇧 UK memory cards & storage deals

Samsung 128GB microSDXC card | was £12.18 | now £8.99

Save £3.19 at Amazon Under £9 for a bonafide Samsung microSD card that's capable of up to 160MB/s?! This is a microSD bargain.

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was £25.83 | now £15.99

Save £9.84 at Amazon We reckon this SanDisk Ultra card is the best-value 256GB microSD card this Prime Day, with fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s – a cracking deal for the money.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card | was £53.64 | now £29.99

Save £23.65 at Amazon Our extensive research has concluded this is the best-value 512GB microSD card from a big brand at Amazon right now. It's quick, too, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card | was £27.99 | now £13.49

Save £14.50 at Amazon There are slightly cheaper 128GB SD cards out there, but they won't match the blistering 180MB/s max read speed of this SanDisk Extreme offering.

Nextorage 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was £139.99 | now £109.16

Save £30.83 at Amazon 512GB Type B cards don't get much cheaper than this, and with 1,950MB/s read speeds, this card is no slouch either.

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive | was £87.60 | now £73.79

Save £13.81 at Amazon Get two terabytes of go-anywhere storage for a bargain price this Black Friday. And we do mean 'go-anywhere', as this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

WD 6TB My Passport portable hard drive | was £162.99 | now £127.99

Save £35 at Amazon A portable hard drive with this much capacity can store hours and hours of 4K video. The drive is powered via a single USB plug – no mains connection required – and it's small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD | was £89.99 | now £56.99

Save £33 at Amazon We can't recall seeing a 1TB portable SSD cheaper than this! At 800MB/s it's almost as fast as rival SSDs, but its price is significantly lower.

Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD | was £109.34 | now £91.99

Save £17.35 at Amazon This is a very good price for such a fast (1,050 MB/s), high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme portable SSD | was £281.03 | now £199.99

Save £81.04 at Amazon A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just £200, this super-fast 1,050MB/s SanDisk offering is a real steal.

Seagate 8TB desktop hard drive | was £154.99 | now £120.49

Save £34.50 at Amazon If you need extra storage for your desktop PC or Mac, this is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to get a huge capacity boost.