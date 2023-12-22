There are still a few weeks to enter the Sony World Photography Awards and win $25,000

The countdown has begun for the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards, with just a few weeks left for photographers worldwide to submit their best images and photo series. Now in its 17th year, the prestigious competition celebrates the diverse and creative world of contemporary photography while providing both experienced and up-and-coming photographers a platform to showcase their work.

Last year the Sony World Photography Awards received almost 600,000 entries across the Professional and Open competitions, making it one of the most popular photo competitions ever. With ten categories in total including architecture, creative, lifestyle, natural world and street photography, this extremely diverse competition is suited to photographers of all backgrounds.

Untitled (Image credit: Giorgos Rousopoulos (Greece) / Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

The Open competition rewards the best single-image entries, and participants are in with the chance of winning a $5,000 cash prize (approximately £3,900) plus a selection of Sony imaging equipment. Up to three images can be submitted free of charge, and entrants are encouraged to explore multiple categories to showcase their creativity. Entry closes on January 05 2024, and all shortlisted category winners and overall winners will receive worldwide recognition.

Those entering the Professional competition have until January 12 2024 to submit a series of 5-10 images per category. This is also free to enter, and the overall winner could be the recipient of a $25,000 cash prize (£19,600), hold their own solo exhibition, be included in the Sony World Photography Awards book and show, and receive global exposure in print and online coverage.

Edgar Martins was crowned the overall winner in last year's Professional competition for his photo series Our War. "It is a huge honor to be recognized," he reflected. "Knowing that there were over 180,000 entries to this year's Professional competition is very humbling,". His deeply personal series honors his late friend and photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was killed during the Libyan Civil War but whose body remains undiscovered.

Dissident freedom fighter in makeshift burka (Image credit: © Edgar Martins, Portugal, Photographer of the Year, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

As the clock ticks down, photographers worldwide are urged to submit their best works and seize the opportunity to gain international recognition and valuable prizes. Entering into such a prestigious competition can feel daunting but, whether you're an aspiring photographer or an established artist, the Sony World Photography Awards provides a unique platform to showcase your talent to a global audience.

Winners are selected by an esteemed panel of judges including gallery curators, photographers, editors and art directors. Don't miss out on this chance to make your mark in the world of photography! Visit the World Photo website to learn more about the competition, categories, and submission guidelines.

