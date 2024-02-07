The Sony A9 III starts shipping tomorrow!

The Sony A9 III lays claim to the title of the "world's first global shutter mirrorless camera" The Sony A9 III is a camera built for sports, wildlife, and photojournalism, but the fun doesn't stop there as the latest Sony flagship will start shipping to eagerly awaiting new owners tomorrow (08/02/2024) according to Adorama, B&H, and Amazon.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Thanks to new sensor technology, Sony has raised the bar for full-frame imaging, including the ability to shoot RAW continuously at up to 120 fps, and if you love shooting flash then users can enjoy flash sync up to the maximum shutter speed of 1/80,000 second!

Blending the functionality of its new 24.6MP sensor with Sony's powerful Bionz XR processor and AI processing unit results in a system that will provide unmatched performance for those looking for an incredibly responsive and reliable camera system.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The new global shutter equipped in the new Sony A9 III provides a nearly instantaneous and simultaneous readout of all 24.6MP, eliminating skew and other artifacts that have plagued rolling shutters since their creation.

Global shutters help ensure consistent and uniform exposure across the entire frame in all lighting conditions. It also surpasses a mechanical shutter in every way, making the physical shutter unnecessary in the Sony A9 III.

But don't just take my word for it, Digital Camera World Editor, James Artaius had this to say about the Sony A9 III during his recent review of this revolutionary camera: "I am nothing short of gobsmacked, blown away, bowled over, and wowed by the Sony A9 III. In terms of sheer technological firepower, there's no camera on the market that can touch it. And in terms of what it does with that firepower, it stands in a league of its own."

