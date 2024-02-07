The Sony A9 III starts shipping tomorrow!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

The latest Sony flagship, the A9 III starts shipping tomorrow -are you going to be a lucky new owner?

Sony A9 III
(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A9 III lays claim to the title of the "world's first global shutter mirrorless camera" The Sony A9 III is a camera built for sports, wildlife, and photojournalism, but the fun doesn't stop there as the latest Sony flagship will start shipping to eagerly awaiting new owners tomorrow (08/02/2024) according to Adorama, B&H, and Amazon.

Sony A9 III being held by photographer James Artaius

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Thanks to new sensor technology, Sony has raised the bar for full-frame imaging, including the ability to shoot RAW continuously at up to 120 fps, and if you love shooting flash then users can enjoy flash sync up to the maximum shutter speed of 1/80,000 second! 

Blending the functionality of its new 24.6MP sensor with Sony's powerful Bionz XR processor and AI processing unit results in a system that will provide unmatched performance for those looking for an incredibly responsive and reliable camera system.

Sony A9 III

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The new global shutter equipped in the new Sony A9 III provides a nearly instantaneous and simultaneous readout of all 24.6MP, eliminating skew and other artifacts that have plagued rolling shutters since their creation. 

Global shutters help ensure consistent and uniform exposure across the entire frame in all lighting conditions. It also surpasses a mechanical shutter in every way, making the physical shutter unnecessary in the Sony A9 III.

But don't just take my word for it, Digital Camera World Editor, James Artaius had this to say about the Sony A9 III during his recent review of this revolutionary camera: "I am nothing short of gobsmacked, blown away, bowled over, and wowed by the Sony A9 III. In terms of sheer technological firepower, there's no camera on the market that can touch it. And in terms of what it does with that firepower, it stands in a league of its own." 

Will the A9 III appear at the top of our guide to best sports photography cameras?

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

