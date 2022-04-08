The Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount will follow you around the room!

A motion tracking phone mount makes a lot of sense, whether you’re a fitness vlogger, a YouTube presenter or simply a Zoom conferencer who likes to pace up and down and wave at whiteboards.

The Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone mount has an in-built smartphone mount for holding your phone horizontally or vertically, and its own all-seeing eye that can keep you in the frame without the need for a phone app. It’s designed for phones from 4-8.5cm wide.

The Sandberg mount uses AI motion tracking to follow you through a full 360 degrees horizontally (though we think you have to fix the tilt yourself), and its own 8hr internal battery.

It’s a free-standing unit that you can put on a floor or a table, though it also has a tripod socket, which sounds handy for outdoor use.

We’re seeing a lot of clever motorized phone mounts right now. We’ve recently reviewed the Joby Spin and Joby Swing, for example. Smartphones are much lighter than regular cameras, which makes gadgets like these not just technically feasible but also pretty inexpensive.

(Image credit: Sandberg)

Denmark-based Sandberg is so confident about the quality of its motion tracking phone mount that it’s offering a five year warranty. The company also makes a wide range of other computing and mobile accessories including solar chargers, cables, card readers microphones, headsets and more. It even has a range of gaming chairs and desks.

So far we only know about UK and European availability for the Sandberg motion tracking phone mount, but we see that you can buy it on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) for just £64.99 (about $85/AU$114).

