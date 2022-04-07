'Uncensored' photo book challenges Instagram's approach to nudity

A second edition of the best-selling book Uncensored by internationally renowned artist AdeY has just been released with a brand new cover and print. The Swedish/British photographer and choreographer will also be making his UK debut at The Little Black Gallery in London in May to coincide with the book release.

Uncensored is a personal response to the way in which Instagram censors content and in particular nakedness, even when it’s not of a sexual nature. Using photography, AdeY explores the human body’s strength, physics and ability to balance, while delving into themes that make up the human condition. Working almost entirely with nude models, Adey hopes to challenge gender roles and normative behaviors within our society while creating work about love, equality, connection and acceptance.

In an open letter to Instagram, AdeY (opens in new tab) addresses the issue of censorship and the way it has affected his artwork. “I implore you to support the artists who have helped build the platform and challenge yourselves to look beyond commercial profit and create a truly creative social experience. I implore you to stop catering for the lowest denominator and to take social responsibility by engaging positively in debates around diversity and difference.”

The book features a series of beautifully shot, natural images of the human body in its purest form – bare, undressed and naked. Striving to create non-sexualized images that speak of vulnerability, loneliness and inner strength, AdeY’s photos include people of all races, genders, sexualities and physiques, depicting striking differences in the human form.

By challenging the perception of the body through their own background and experience of it, AdeY hopes their artwork will make people question their own beliefs and explore how we are all defined and perceived by society. AdeY notes that Instagram continues to remove artistic nudity but keeps sexualized images of mostly women, it “will continue to play into the narrative that women are objects for men to look at and potentially abuse."

AdeY has already exhibited across Europe including at The Finnish Museum of Photography (opens in new tab), Sweden, Fotogalleri Vasli Souza (opens in new tab) in Norway and at Unseen (opens in new tab) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In 2021 they made their debut at Galerie XII in Los Angeles and this May, you can find their work at The Little Black Gallery (opens in new tab) in Shoreditch, London from 13-15 May as part of Photo London.

Only 200 copies of the second edition will be printed of which 100 will include a small print of Laundry Times (the cover photo) and a signed certificate of authenticity. Books will be dispatched in May and are now available to buy from Girls Girls Girls (opens in new tab).

