The Photography & Video Show heads to London in 2025…

By Niall Hampton
published

… and returns to Birmingham in 2026, as organizers look to develop new audiences for the leading event

The Photography & Video Show image of the show floor
(Image credit: Future)

The Photography & Video Show will relocate to the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London for the 2025 edition, which will take place between March 8 and 11. 

The show will return to the NEC in Birmingham in 2026 and will then alternate between the two venues biennially. 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

