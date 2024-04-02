The Photography & Video Show heads to London in 2025…

The Photography & Video Show will relocate to the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London for the 2025 edition, which will take place between March 8 and 11.

The show will return to the NEC in Birmingham in 2026 and will then alternate between the two venues biennially.

This strategic move meets the evolving needs and preferences of the show’s exhibitors and visitors, and also aims to explore opportunities around new audiences.

A state-of-the-art exhibition centre in East London, ExCeL stages a huge number of events, and thanks to the opening of the Elizabeth Line is now more accessible than ever – visitors can reach the venue from Central London in 15 minutes and Heathrow in 30 minutes, traveling to Custom House station.

Said Jonny Sullens, MD Events at show organizer Future Plc, “We are really excited to bring the Photography & Video Show to ExCeL London in 2025.”

“This strategy represents a great opportunity for us to reach a wide, diverse audience and opens the door for us to deliver new visitors from London and the South East – areas which have been traditionally challenging to attract to the NEC – whilst maintaining our reach across the Midlands and Northern regions.”

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will feature an extensive line-up of exhibitors, speakers, workshops, live demonstrations and networking opportunities – providing attendees with unparalleled access to photography industry experts, cutting-edge equipment, and an extensive array of creative inspiration.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Canon UK)

“The Photography and Video Show is a core part of our annual activity as it is for many others in the industry,“ said Neale Conroy, Marketing Director, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group, Canon UK & Ireland.

“It enables us to continue to connect with photographers, content creators and creatives to showcase our Imaging and print products and solutions, while providing inspiration and education through our Canon Ambassador and speaker programme.

“Since the show’s inception we have worked closely with our customers and the team at Future Events to develop and evolve what we offer as Canon at the show each year.

“We see the move to London in 2025 as part of this evolution. The opportunity to meet both new and existing customers in a new location for the event is exciting, and we’re already working on our plans to deliver an exceptional experience for visitors in 2025.“

“Since opening our Fujifilm House of Photography in London, we’ve seen an influx of younger content creators based in the capital,“ said Theo Georghiades, General Manager, Imaging Solutions, Fujifilm UK, “so we welcome the additional diversity that holding The Photography and Video Show in London will bring to the event.

“Fujifilm has been a huge supporter of the show for years, and is excited to see how the event will evolve in the future, including the enhancement in accessibility for a wider audience of creators across the UK.“

(Image credit: James Artaius)

“Radiant Photo is looking forward to The Photography Show 2025 in London,“ said Florian Schuster, co-founder of Radiant Imaging Labs.

“Switching between Birmingham and London is perfect for us because Radiant Photo makes life easier for every photographer, amateur and professional alike: every photo deserves to be radiant!

“Next year we expect to meet many professionals in London who may not have come to Birmingham in recent years."

The Photography Show (TPS) was launched in 2014 by Future plc, a world-leading photography publisher - and the company behind Digital Camera World. Attracting both professional and amateur visitors over the four days, The Photography & Video Show is now considered to be a major UK calendar fixture by attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.

At the event, visitors can expect to learn the latest techniques, hear from industry thought leaders and experts, and see the latest technology and kit revealed.