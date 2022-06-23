Nikon Z 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 is now in stock! Grab it while you can

If you've been waiting for a versatile lens to shoot with your Nikon mirrorless camera, then B&H has the answer for you as it now has the long-awaited Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens in stock! (opens in new tab)

In stock This versatile lens offers fantastic coverage to suit sport and wildlife, either for stills or video. Its lightweight design means it is also ideal for travel.

Offering super-telephoto reach in a portable design, the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S (opens in new tab) is a versatile zoom well suited for sports and wildlife applications in either stills or video.

Covering a broad telephoto range, the lens manages to remain relatively lightweight and compact at just 3.2Ib / 1,435g making it ideal for travel as well. And it incorporates Inner Balance technology that maintains stability when tracking moving subjects and shooting atop a gimbal head – perfect for all you filmmakers out there.

In fact, in our review (opens in new tab) of this lens we found it to be a fabulous optic that combines rapid autofocus and highly effective 5.5-stop Vibration Reduction with superb image quality. All-round performance is top-drawer, while handling is enhanced by customizable function buttons and an additional de-clicked control ring, along with a multi-function OLED display.

