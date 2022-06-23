Nikon Z 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 is now in stock! Grab it while you can

By published

Grab the versatile Nikon Z 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 while it's in stock, and have one lens to cover it all

Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6
(Image credit: B&H)

If you've been waiting for a versatile lens to shoot with your Nikon mirrorless camera, then B&H has the answer for you as it now has the long-awaited Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens in stock! (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6|$2,696.95
In stock This versatile lens offers fantastic coverage to suit sport and wildlife, either for stills or video. Its lightweight design means it is also ideal for travel.
Offering super-telephoto reach in a portable design, the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S (opens in new tab) is a versatile zoom well suited for sports and wildlife applications in either stills or video. 

Covering a broad telephoto range, the lens manages to remain relatively lightweight and compact at just 3.2Ib / 1,435g making it ideal for travel as well. And it incorporates Inner Balance technology that maintains stability when tracking moving subjects and shooting atop a gimbal head – perfect for all you filmmakers out there.

In fact, in our review (opens in new tab) of this lens we found it to be a fabulous optic that combines rapid autofocus and highly effective 5.5-stop Vibration Reduction with superb image quality. All-round performance is top-drawer, while handling is enhanced by customizable function buttons and an additional de-clicked control ring, along with a multi-function OLED display.  

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

