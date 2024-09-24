If like me you have been waiting for the new GoPro Hero 2024 to go on sale, now is your chance to grab this stripped-back, back-to-basics action camera from the brand that created the category in the first place.

The latest Hero (which we refer to as the "2024", to avoid confusion with earlier models) takes all the latest tech from GoPro and puts it into a tiny and neat package to offer a simplistic approach to filmmaking.

It offers just two video options (1080p and 4K) and a photo mode. That's it – but that's exactly what I love about it. Now you can, too, as the new GoPro Hero 2024 has in-stock status at all your favorite retailers!

US

GoPro Hero (2024)|$199.99

Now in stock at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure.

UK

GoPro Hero (2024)|£199.99

Now in stock at Wex The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m.

The new GoPro Hero is a small, action-packed camera designed to capture UltraHD 4K video in virtually any adventure setting, thanks to its lightweight yet durable design. Despite its compact size, it's equipped with HyperSmooth stabilization, voice control, built-in WiFi, and it can also be controlled through the Quik app.

The rear LCD touchscreen makes it easy to frame shots and switch between capture modes and settings. Weighing just 86g / 3 ounces, it easily fits in a pocket or can be mounted in various setups.

It records 4K video at 30fps and captures up to 12MP photos with sharp, cinematic quality. The Quik app also enables you to extract 8MP stills from your videos. For slow-motion playback, the Hero 2024 can record 2.7K video at 60fps. HyperSmooth stabilization ensures steady footage whether you're mountain biking, skiing or chasing your dog at the park, which is again enabled within the Quik App.

This a great option for those seeking a sleek and simple solution, who might not need the 5.6K resolution of the GoPro Hero 13 Black. Sometimes, size is more important than the latest specs!

