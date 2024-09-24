The new GoPro Hero is now on sale – and I can see it being a viral option

By
published

GoPro's cheapest action camera is now available to buy – but hurry, as I can see this being a viral option for filmmakers

GoPro Hero 2024
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

If like me you have been waiting for the new GoPro Hero 2024 to go on sale, now is your chance to grab this stripped-back, back-to-basics action camera from the brand that created the category in the first place.

The latest Hero (which we refer to as the "2024", to avoid confusion with earlier models) takes all the latest tech from GoPro and puts it into a tiny and neat package to offer a simplistic approach to filmmaking. 

GoPro Hero (2024)|$199.99 Now in stock at B&H

GoPro Hero (2024)|$199.99
Now in stock at B&H For those looking to simplify their filmmaking, the new GoPro Hero offers two video modes (4K or 1080p) and a photo mode in a new tiny form factor – perfect to take on any adventure.

View Deal
GoPro Hero (2024)|£199.99 Now in stock at Wex

GoPro Hero (2024)|£199.99
Now in stock at Wex The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

