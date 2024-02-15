The MOST WANTED camera to date, the Fujifilm X100V is now affordable again!

Let's get into it - we all have seen the astonishing prices that the Fujifilm X100V has been fetching on the second-hand market, and to buy a new one you had to give up a kidney, maybe an arm too. This camera took the photography community by storm with its hardcore fanbase, YouTube Hype, and most of us want in of that slice of glory.

Well... I'm pleased to say the time has come and the Fujifilm X100V is affordable again, in fact, in the UK you can pick it up with over a £500 discount, and in the US, while it's still on back-order or temporarily out of stock, you can still put your money down at a reasonable price point of just $1,399 - which is were it should have been all along!

US Deal

Fujifilm X100V|now $1,399at B&H

Get the ever-popular X100V in Silver or Black and secure your place on this 26MP compact camera that has taken the photography world by storm. This is currently on back order, but at this price it is worth getting in the queue…

UK Deal

Fujifilm X100V| was £1,892 |now £1,349

SAVE £543 at Amazon. Get the ever-popular X100V in Silver and save a massive £543 on this 26MP compact camera that has taken the photography world by storm.

The X100V is the fifth generation of the X100 series that continues with the sleek and versatile design to meet the demands of modern photographers, this camera seamlessly blends cutting-edge imaging capabilities with stylish, and a host of features to cater to all your shooting needs.

Powered by a trusted APS-C-format 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, the X100V delivers stunning high-resolution images and supports DCI/UHD 4K video recording. With a wide sensitivity range from ISO 160 to 12,800 and continuous shooting up to 11fps with the mechanical shutter, you'll never miss a moment of action, making this a very popular option for street photography.

Experience lightning-fast autofocus with the hybrid autofocus system, combining 425 phase-detection points with a contrast-detection system for quick and accurate focusing. Whether you're capturing stills or recording video, the X100V delivers sharp and precise results and makes it the perfect tool for nearly everyone's camera bag.