The highly sought-after Nikon Z 180-600mm is back in stock at Adorama!

If you have been waiting for this Nikon supertelephoto zoom to come back in stock then it's your lucky day as a new shipment has just landed at Adorama and you can pick this amazing zoom lens for just $1,896.95 you can also pick it up again at B&H too if you prefer.

Nikon Z 180-600mm| $1,896.95

In stock at Adorama. This is a lens I am very jealous of as an old-school DSLR shooter. Offering a vast zoom range for the Nikon Mirrorless system this lens is perfect for those wanting to cover sports, wildlife, or more with just a single lens. It has a variable aperture of f/5.6-6.3 but if you're shooting what it's designed for, that will only benefit you, but you might need to boost your ISO when it starts getting dark.



The Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR is an unprecedented super-telephoto zoom lens designed for the Z-series mirrorless cameras. This lens is specifically tailored to meet the rigorous demands of sports and wildlife photographers, offering an extensive telephoto range that enables the capture of dynamic photos and videos. Despite its powerful capabilities, it maintains a relatively compact and lightweight design, making it highly portable and easy to handle in various shooting conditions.

The lens enhances light transmission while reducing light dispersion by incorporating six ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements. This design effectively eliminates chromatic aberrations and color fringing across the zoom range, ensuring exceptional clarity and color accuracy.

Additionally, the inclusion of a single aspherical glass element helps minimize distortion and coma at wide apertures. This aspherical element not only improves image quality but also contributes to a lighter and more compact lens, a significant advantage for super-telephoto zoom lenses.

The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt, making it easy to clean and maintain. This coating withstands frequent wiping and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity.

At its widest setting, the lens simplifies subject location, and with a quick 70° turn of the zoom ring, users can extend to 600mm for tight framing and beautiful background compression. Customizable control rings and function buttons offer intuitive control, allowing photographers to quickly adjust exposure settings and other functions with ease.

This is one lens that really makes me consider upgrading from DSLR to Mirrorless with my Nikon equipment, and now its back in stock hopefully, you will consider the switch too, and this lens really does offer a fantastic zoom range for an incredible price!