There's a great deal on the GoPro Hero 10 on right now, especially because of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Everyone keeps telling me about it because they know I love action cameras. But I wouldn't buy it.
If you live in the UK, it puts the camera just under the £200 line, which is very exciting, but the deal can be found in other places too.
GoPro HERO 10 Black|was £249|now £199
SAVE £50 at Amazon This GoPro was once the king, and that once wasn't too long ago! It has up to 5.3K video resolution and can capture the action at a stunning 240fps (8x slow when played at 30fps), plus there is a handy front screen for framing yourself when vlogging.
✅ Up to 5.3K video resolution
❌ Not the best in lower light
📸 5.3K video | 60fps (or slow-mo at up to 240fps in 2.7K)
🇺🇸 When I checked, $214.99 on Amazon USA
DJI Osmo Action 4|was £379|now £229
SAVE £150 at Amazon. Grab our most-rated action camera for a more enjoyable price with 30% off. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.
✅ Amazing low-light means this works as well for cavers as daytime action fans.
❌ 'Only' 4K
📸 4K video | 120fps
🇺🇸 Check for US deal on Amazon