The GoPro deal everyone's shouting about – and the deal you should actually take!

Yes, the GoPro Hero 10 is just under a 'magic' number, but it's not the best action camera deal on Amazon Prime Big Deal day!

GoPro Hero 10 Prime Deal
(Image credit: Future)

There's a great deal on the GoPro Hero 10 on right now, especially because of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Everyone keeps telling me about it because they know I love action cameras. But I wouldn't buy it.

If you live in the UK, it puts the camera just under the £200 line, which is very exciting, but the deal can be found in other places too.

GoPro HERO 10 Black|was £249|now £199 SAVE £50 at Amazon

GoPro HERO 10 Black|was £249|now £199
SAVE £50 at Amazon This GoPro was once the king, and that once wasn't too long ago! It has up to 5.3K video resolution and can capture the action at a stunning 240fps (8x slow when played at 30fps), plus there is a handy front screen for framing yourself when vlogging.

✅ Up to 5.3K video resolution
❌ Not the best in lower light
📸 5.3K video | 60fps (or slow-mo at up to 240fps in 2.7K)

🇺🇸 When I checked, $214.99 on Amazon USA

🇬🇧 Amazon UK deal

DJI Osmo Action 4|was £379|now £229 SAVE £150 at Amazon.

DJI Osmo Action 4|was £379|now £229
SAVE £150 at Amazon. Grab our most-rated action camera for a more enjoyable price with 30% off. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.

✅ Amazing low-light means this works as well for cavers as daytime action fans.
❌ 'Only' 4K
📸 4K video | 120fps

🇺🇸 Check for US deal on Amazon

🇬🇧 Amazon UK deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

