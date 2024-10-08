There's a great deal on the GoPro Hero 10 on right now, especially because of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Everyone keeps telling me about it because they know I love action cameras. But I wouldn't buy it.

If you live in the UK, it puts the camera just under the £200 line, which is very exciting, but the deal can be found in other places too.

GoPro HERO 10 Black| was £249 |now £199

SAVE £50 at Amazon This GoPro was once the king, and that once wasn't too long ago! It has up to 5.3K video resolution and can capture the action at a stunning 240fps (8x slow when played at 30fps), plus there is a handy front screen for framing yourself when vlogging.



✅ Up to 5.3K video resolution

❌ Not the best in lower light

📸 5.3K video | 60fps (or slow-mo at up to 240fps in 2.7K)



🇺🇸 When I checked, $214.99 on Amazon USA 🇬🇧 Amazon UK deal

There is one little thing though. If I were spending this much cash on an action camera, I'm not sure I'd go for the GoPro Hero 10, no matter how low the price seems. Moreover, the percentage drop could be a lot better...

After all, it's not the only action camera that has had a price drop – as my colleage Seb, or eComm Manager (and, so, the expert in deals) was very quick to spot, last year's excellent DJI Osmo Action 4 – which I myself called the best action camera in the world (better than any GoPro at the time, certainly than an old one like the 10), is only £30 more.

For a very little more cash, you're getting a much, much better camera – especially if you try and use it in anything less than bright daylight.

Both DJI and GoPro are good at their apps, providing remote control, and GoPro do offer 5.3K high res, not that this is that useful in real life most of the time (though it might appeal). The Action 4's larger image sensor makes more sense to me as someone who has written a lot about imaging (and someone who has tried the cameras) and, of course, the stabilization tech is newer. It also has front and back touchscreens.

I'll leave the decision up to you, and of course if you're feeling extra thorough you can check our guides to the best action camera and best GoPro alternatives to give you more to go on. But you know what I think!