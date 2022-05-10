The Fuji Instax Mini Evo could be the best ever… but where can I get one?

Ever since it launched in December 2021, the Fuji Instax Mini Evo has wowed us with its superb styling and hybrid analog / digital design.

However, despite being one of the best digital instant cameras out there, the Fuji Instax Mini Evo has likewise frustrated us since its launch by being pretty elusive if you actually want to buy one.

The story is the same old one these days: the dreaded production problems. From parts procurement to supply chain issues to COVID work stops to the war in Ukraine to the ongoing component shortage, getting physical products on shelves remains pretty tricky for many manufacturers.

This was born out last month by an apology from Fujifim, regarding the shortages of the Fuji Instax Mini Evo:

"The hybrid instant cameras 'Cheki' and 'Instax Mini Evo' have been very well received since their launch in December 2021, and sales have continued to greatly exceed the initial expectations, and production has not caught up," said the manufacturer (transcribed by Fuji Rumors).

"We have already increased the production of this product in order to deliver the product as soon as possible, but it may take some time to deliver the product to the customer depending on the situation of parts procurement. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. Thank you for your understanding and forgiveness."

So where do you actually buy the Fuji Instax Mini Evo? Well, our handy 'widget' above can point you towards all the places it's in stock – and at the best prices. And don't forget to check out our What type of instant film do I need? guide, to make sure that you get the right stock for your camera!

If you're looking for another hybrid option, we can also recommend the Instax Mini LiPlay, or if you want to go old school and stick with the best instant cameras that are purely analog, the Instax Mini 11 is hard to beat!

