The eco-friendly Paper Shoot Camera (yes, it's made of paper!) gets 2MP upgrade

The Paper Shoot camera is an eco-friendly alternative to disposable cameras, and it really is made from paper! Marketed as a great alternative for those who love the features of disposable cameras, without the need for developing or scanning, the Paper Shoot camera doesn't need to be thrown away after you're done shooting.

The company behind the Paper Shoot camera has announced that a brand new 18MP option (as opposed to the original 16MP) is now available for pre-order, with an exclusive offer and a host of new features that boast higher resolution.

As an exclusive offer for the early birds who pre-order the 18MP version, priced at $135 / £149 (the product isn't currently available to Australia), orders will receive a free brand-new function card of their choice (essentially SIM cards, worth $30 / £32, which add new shooting options) that includes the options of the latest Retro Frame, Color Palette, square, and Double Exposure cards. Also: find a pumpkin anywhere on the Paper Shoot Camera (opens in new tab) website during October to receive a bonus promo code!

In addition to a resolution upgrade, but a few other features have changed on the 18MP cameras. The USB interface is now type-C as opposed to A, video quality has jumped from 1080p to 1440p (though videos are still limited to 10 seconds), and memory card support increases to 128GB from 32GB.

The Paper Shoot cameras come with 4 interchangeable filters: color, black and white, sepia, and cool tone, which photographers can switch between using the filter switch that toggles on the back of the camera. The company also sells lenses, such as fish eye, star lens, prism, wide angle, and radial effect lenses that can be swapped on and off your camera to customize the shooting effect that you desire.

The Paper Shoot cameras are admittedly very aesthetically pleasing with great designs, and you can choose from a wide range of paper cases and beautiful colors to assemble your camera. We hope that the latest 18MP offering is better than the first, and we're excited to see what efforts have gone into this newest environmentally-friendly alternative to regular disposable cameras.

Hopefully the company has made some internal improvements to this latest camera that extend beyond the megapixel upgrade. When we reviewed a Paper Shoot Camera back in February (opens in new tab), we found that it was overpriced with lackluster image quality and extremely poor battery life.

With that said, we would absolutely love to be proved wrong by Paper Shoot this time around, and we hope that the company can create a suitable, quality, and affordable alternative to the damaging and wasteful trend of using disposable cameras.

Check out the 18MP Paper Shoot Camera (opens in new tab) if your curiosity has been piqued. Now is definitely the time to place an order, with plenty of early bird deals and exclusive pre-order discounts to make it worthwhile.

