Tasty treat: Laowa announces ultra-compact 15mm f/5 Cookie lens

At less than half the length of Laowa's existing 15mm f/2 lens, the new f/5 version looks like an ideal travel companion

Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, has officially announced its new 15mm f/5 FFⅡ Cookie ultra-wide angle, full-frame pancake lens.

Available for Sony E, Canon RF and M, Nikon Z, and L mounts, the new lens earns its Cookie nickname by measuring just 32 x 53mm and weighing in at a featherweight 160g (depending on mount version). It takes equally small 39mm filters, yet despite its diminutive dimensions, Laowa has still managed to squeeze in 13 lens elements arranged in 9 groups, including extra-low dispersion, aspherical, and ultra-high refraction glass.

Header Cell - Column 0 Laowa 15mm f/5 FFⅡ Cookie
MountE / M / RF / Z / L
Apperturef/5-f/22
Diaphragm blades5
Construction13 elements, 9 groups
Min. shooting distance0.12m
Max. magnification0.2x
Filter diameter39mm
Dimensions32 x 53mm
Weight160g

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

