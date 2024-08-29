Tamron 50-400mm superzoom is coming for Nikon Z full-frame cameras

By
published

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Nikon Z goes on sale in September, to join existing Sony FE version

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD
(Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron is launching a Nikon Z version of its 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD superzoom. The full-frame mirrorless lens was launched in Sony FE mount in 2022, and this 8x zoom will now become Tamron's fifth lens available in the Nikon Z mount.

The lens is unusual as it dramatically increases the range of the established 100-400mm range twofold - turning a telephoto zoom into an all-in-one superzoom that can be used for a wider range of subjects than just sports and wildlife. 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

