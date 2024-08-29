Tamron 50-400mm superzoom is coming for Nikon Z full-frame cameras

Tamron is launching a Nikon Z version of its 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD superzoom. The full-frame mirrorless lens was launched in Sony FE mount in 2022, and this 8x zoom will now become Tamron's fifth lens available in the Nikon Z mount.

The lens is unusual as it dramatically increases the range of the established 100-400mm range twofold - turning a telephoto zoom into an all-in-one superzoom that can be used for a wider range of subjects than just sports and wildlife.

Furthermore, the lens offers closer focusing than you might expect from a lens of this type - offering a 1:2 magnification at the 50mm end, making it a useful substitute for a true macro lens. The minimum focus setting is just 0.25m (9.8in) at this setting - whilst at 400mm you can focus down to 1.5m (59in), with a 1:4 maximum magnification.

Press images showing the impressive zoom range of the Tamron 50-400mm (Image credit: Tamron)

In our Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD review we noted that "For action, sports and wildlife photography when you need to swap between a standard field of view and serious telephoto reach for different compositions, there’s always the risk of missing a great shot while you’re changing the lens on your camera body. This solves the problem with its unusual 50-400mm zoom range, giving you both options in one package. It’s quite weighty for standard focal length shooting, at more than a kilogram, but has refined handling, fast autofocus, and effective optical stabilization".

The image-stabilized lens is constructed from 24 elements in 18 groups - including two XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), three LD (Low Dispersion), one GM (Glass Molded Aspherical), and one Hybrid Aspherical lens elements. The lens weighs 1,180g (41.6oz).

(Image credit: Tamron)

The iris diaphragm uses nine blades, and it has a 67mm front filter ring. There is a connector port for use with Tamron's Lens Utility that allows you to update firmware and to implement a Focus Limiter function.

Existing Nikon Z-mount Tamron lenses include the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD, 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD, and 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD.

The Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD will go on sale from September 19 for $1,299/£1,249, and comes supplied with a flower-shaped lens hood. An Arca-Swiss compatible tripod collar is sold as an optional extra for $129/£109.