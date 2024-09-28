"Summer in NYC can be a pain in the ass, but it's the moments in between that make it worth it"

"Real life can be isolating, it's empty, but it's beautiful. You can feel the heat in this image through the warm hues."

Polaroid actively promotes capturing the small moments that make up everyday life. And in respect of its 'Capture Real Life' ethos, it has teamed up with photographer Giovanni Mourin to launch a new photography project.

My Summer Home is a project that captures the beauty and struggle of Mourin's first summer in New York City, and it was all captured on Polaroid film and the flagship Polaroid I-2 camera.

The best instant cameras enable users to capture raw and, more often than not, unfiltered photographs of the world around them. In today's world of AI generation and over-editing, people are yearning to see authenticity – and due to the nature of the medium used, My Summer Home encapsulates this.

"Going outside during peak heat can be exhausting but spending time in the sun with friends and building a bond with those you may have never met before, makes it all worth it. It's the connections that we end up cherishing forever." (Image credit: Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid)

New York City can be quite an intimidating place for newcomers, with the hustle and bustle of traffic and immense buildings, but Miami native Mourin took the time to learn how to navigate the city and captured his journey along the way.

The project captures the gritty reality along with the beautiful intricacies of spending the summer in the Big Apple. Cramped subway rides, corner bodega hangouts, and the more tranquil pockets of the city all come together to tell his story.

"New York City is full of places to visit and you’re never going to see it all, but if you want to experience the raw beauty of the city, it's in the journey that you’ll find unexpected, beautiful, pockets of peace," says Mourin.

"In the city that never sleeps, it’s hard to find places without clutter or chaos. Finding a place of peace and quiet through all the hustle and bustle is a pain but quality time spent in peace with it." (Image credit: Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid)

"Your local bodega is an extension of your home and neighborhood. Knowing your local bodega, having your standard go-to order – whether it’s a long day or a long night will always be a place to recollect yourself and reset. It's a place of comfort." (Image credit: Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid)

"You have to take the time to slow down and be present. Which is why I also chose to shoot this series on Polaroid film, so that I’m able to truly showcase my surroundings by capturing these pinches in time through a medium that not only reflects what I see but also the environment I’m in."

His Polaroid images are accompanied by thoughts written as notes while taking them, which provides another level of context for the project. They are also timeless snapshots of nostalgia that harken back to old family albums and the summer days of youth.

You can see more of Mourin's work on his Instagram page, and check out our Polaroid I-2 review to see if we liked it as much as he did.

"All in all summer is a pain, summer is hot, summer can be draining but summer is not about the weather, not about the time of year it is, it’s about the moments." (Image credit: Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid)

