"Summer in NYC can be a pain in the ass, but it's the moments in between that make it worth it"

"Pain in the ass" New York summer is captured by photographer Giovanni Mourin, in this cool collaboration with Polaroid

Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid
"Real life can be isolating, it's empty, but it's beautiful. You can feel the heat in this image through the warm hues." (Image credit: Giovanni Mourin / Polaroid)

Polaroid actively promotes capturing the small moments that make up everyday life. And in respect of its 'Capture Real Life' ethos, it has teamed up with photographer Giovanni Mourin to launch a new photography project.

My Summer Home is a project that captures the beauty and struggle of Mourin's first summer in New York City, and it was all captured on Polaroid film and the flagship Polaroid I-2 camera.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

