Submit your Lensbaby Photowalk images for chance to win over $5000 in prizes!

Did you participate in Lensbaby's September Photowalk? Then now is the time to submit your Treasure Hunt images online to be in with the chance to win some amazing mirrorless camera prizes, and gifts worth over $5,000 (£4,263 / AU$7,236 approximately) from Lensbaby!

The official Photowalk day took place globally on September 10, but it's not too late to get your walking shoes on. Follow the Lensbaby Treasure Hunt theme prompts below, and submit your creative photos by the deadline on September 24, 2022 (pssst... these are the best cameras for hiking and backpacking (opens in new tab) if you need something to carry your kit in).

We've been a little preoccupied this week at DCW with the excitement surrounding the latest Apple iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) announcements and sadly missed out on the in-person Lensbaby Photowalk day that was held globally on September 10, 2022.

But not to worry! If like us, you missed out on joining one of the official Lensbaby Photowalk leaders (opens in new tab) in person at the various cities and locations worldwide, you can still follow the Photowalk Treasure Hunt prompts (listed below), and participate in a photography SoloWalk around your local area.

The first ever Lensbaby international Photowalk (opens in new tab) kicked off in April 2022, and has since been a sort-of monthly occurrence, with the second international event taking place two months later in June 2022, which saw almost 2,000 images submitted across 10 different photo hunt categories!

Revealed on the morning of Sept 10th, the below prompts are the foundation that makes up what Lensbaby calls its 'Treasure Hunt'. These prompts are to be interpreted by the photographer in any way they wish, and no Lensbaby is required to capture or submit the images. This month's Photowalk themes are:

Treasure Hunt details revealed! (Image credit: Lensbaby)

(opens in new tab)

1: Exquisite Details, 2: Three of a Kind, 3: Whimsical, 4: Intentionally out of Focus, 5: Geometric, 6: Something Discarded, 7: Photographer(s) at work, 8: Dreamlike, 9: Making History, 10: Shooting Through.

The Treasure Hunt is intended as a guide on your photographic journey and to spark inspiration to allow you to interpret the challenge however you feel best represents the concept. There is no right or wrong image, so use your creative freedom!

Each of the 10 themes is meant to be subjective to whatever the photographer might deem it to be, as an artist and creative. There are no rules in regard to any interpretations of the theme, though LensBaby advises being creative, and thinking outside of the box.

The point of the PhotoWalk is to be creative and use your imagination, but don't forget there's also prizes at stake! The Grand Prize will be a Sony Mirrorless Camera valued at over $1,500, plus a $500 gift card to spend with Lensbaby online.

The winners of each theme/ Treasure Hunt prompt will receive $250 each, with the runner-up from each theme receiving $100.

Today's best deals on Lensbaby lenses (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $467.46 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $549.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $549.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Lensbaby says that there will be more surprises, and prizes, available for those who submit videos as an entry, including reels and TikToks! While you do not have to submit an image for each of the themes, there will supposedly be an additional and extraordinary award for the "Best of", a full set of 10 images that meet each theme in a portfolio from the Treasure Hunt.

Submissions must be made to the online submission form (opens in new tab), and the submission Deadline is September 24 at 12 pm, MST. The form after this point will be turned off, and no other submissions will be accepted.

You may want to take a look at our guide to the best Lensbaby and Lomography lenses (opens in new tab), as well as our hands-on review of the Lensbaby Edge 35 Optic (opens in new tab), and why not take a look at the best lenses for landscapes (opens in new tab) while you're there?