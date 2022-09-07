LIVE: Apple is launching the iPhone 14 today – watch the event here!

After almost a year of rumors and even more hype, today Apple will unveil its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and we'll bring you every announcement as it happens.

We've been covering exciting iPhone 14 rumors (opens in new tab) for months, and while the lineup isn't official, the latest leaks suggest that we will see four models: the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and 14 Plus.

What will these camera phones offer over the current iPhone range? Will we see evolutionary or revolutionary camera improvements on the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab)? Will Apple do enough with the iPhone 14 cameras to ward off competition from the best camera phone (opens in new tab) manufacturers – more recently, the Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) and Google's Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab)?

Watch the Apple event and iPhone 14 with us here (video below), at apple.com (opens in new tab) on the Apple TV app (opens in new tab), or Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

I'll be blogging from the iPhone 14 launch event so you don't miss any key moments. Stay tuned and enjoy the show!