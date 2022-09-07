Live
LIVE: Apple is launching the iPhone 14 today – watch the event here!
Apple's 'Far Out' event is nearly here – stick with us for news of the iPhone 14 lineup of camera phones at it happens
After almost a year of rumors and even more hype, today Apple will unveil its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and we'll bring you every announcement as it happens.
We've been covering exciting iPhone 14 rumors (opens in new tab) for months, and while the lineup isn't official, the latest leaks suggest that we will see four models: the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and 14 Plus.
What will these camera phones offer over the current iPhone range? Will we see evolutionary or revolutionary camera improvements on the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab)? Will Apple do enough with the iPhone 14 cameras to ward off competition from the best camera phone (opens in new tab) manufacturers – more recently, the Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) and Google's Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab)?
Watch the Apple event and iPhone 14 with us here (video below), at apple.com (opens in new tab) on the Apple TV app (opens in new tab), or Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).
I'll be blogging from the iPhone 14 launch event so you don't miss any key moments. Stay tuned and enjoy the show!
As Digital Camera World's Managing Editor, and the previous Editor of the global magazine Digital Photographer, Lauren has been covering the photography and tech industry – including the latest smartphone cameras – for over ten years. She's currently an iPhone 12, MacBook Pro, and iMac 2021 user, and an all-around Apple fan, but Lauren has also played with Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and way back when, Sony Xperia, Sony Ericsson, and even Blackberry devices!
Just when you thought we were all taking the launch of a smartphone too seriously, Buzzfeed goes and lightens the mood (opens in new tab). 😂
The Apple Store is being refreshed as we speak, ready to make way for some brand new, shiny ,high-priced (hopefully high-specced) camera phones for us. Look at it go.
iPhone 14 pricing predictions
We previously reported that the iPhone 14 lineup is tipped to get a price increase (opens in new tab) (hardly surprising given inflation rates!) and yet Apple might decide to freeze the launch price (opens in new tab) of the base iPhone 14 to stay competitive. We can hope, eh?
Will Apple take a financial hit themselves or pass the increased costs on to the consumer? Only time will tell. If you don't want to wait and see (or simply can't afford to right now) check out some of the best iPhone 13 deals below.