Sorry folks – Canon will NOT be making black teleconverters to go with its black 70-200mm trinity lens

Were you hoping that Canon would make black teleconverters, to match its new black 70-200mm f/2.8? Sorry, you're out of luck

Canon will not be making black versions of its RF teleconverters, despite launching a black version of its 70-200mm trinity lens.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z hybrid lens was announced last week (alongside a pair of new hybrid primes, the RF 24mm f/1.4L and RF 50mm f/1.4L), and it came with a surprise: it was Canon's first ever 70-200mm trinity to be available in black as well as white.

James Artaius
