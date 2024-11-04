Canon will not be making black versions of its RF teleconverters, despite launching a black version of its 70-200mm trinity lens.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z hybrid lens was announced last week (alongside a pair of new hybrid primes, the RF 24mm f/1.4L and RF 50mm f/1.4L), and it came with a surprise: it was Canon's first ever 70-200mm trinity to be available in black as well as white.

It was also the first 70-200mm for the RF mount to be compatible with Canon's RF Extender 2x and RF Extender 1.4x teleconverters.

However, this caused a bit of a mismatch (literally) as the teleconverters are only made in white – because Canon's telephoto lenses have always been "big whites".

Which obviously raised the question: would Canon release black versions of its Extenders to match the new black lens?

Sadly, the answer is no.

Sorry – you're going to have to use a white teleconverter even if you buy the black 70-200mm Z (Image credit: Dan Mold)

My colleague Dan had the opportunity to ask the question directly, when he visited Canon HQ to get hands-on with the new lens, and was told that the company has "no current plans" to launch black versions.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, I don't think this should come as any big surprise. The reason Canon launched a black version of the 70-200mm Z is because it's a hybrid lens – and videographers don't want white lenses. So the black lens is aimed at those who shoot video, and those who shoot video don't use teleconverters.

In the same sense, I don't expect Canon to release white versions of its Power Zoom adapters – even though the 70-200mm Z is available in white. And it's for the same reason: the white lens is aimed at those who shoot photos (who need the heat resistance of the white coating), and those who shoot photos don't use Power Zooms.

Still, if you really want a black teleconverter so you can have an all-black setup, I imagine that the likes of Alphagvrd might come out with a suitable lens skin before too long.

In my opinion, Canon is no more likely to release black teleconverters than it is to release white Power Zoom adapters (Image credit: Canon)

You might be interested in the best Canon RF lenses – and don't forget that you can easily adapt the best Canon lenses for DSLRs as well.