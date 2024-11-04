However, this caused a bit of a mismatch (literally) as the teleconverters are only made in white – because Canon's telephoto lenses have always been "big whites".
Which obviously raised the question: would Canon release black versions of its Extenders to match the new black lens?
Sadly, the answer is no.
My colleague Dan had the opportunity to ask the question directly, when he visited Canon HQ to get hands-on with the new lens, and was told that the company has "no current plans" to launch black versions.
Honestly, I don't think this should come as any big surprise. The reason Canon launched a black version of the 70-200mm Z is because it's a hybrid lens – and videographers don't want white lenses. So the black lens is aimed at those who shoot video, and those who shoot video don't use teleconverters.
In the same sense, I don't expect Canon to release white versions of its Power Zoom adapters – even though the 70-200mm Z is available in white. And it's for the same reason: the white lens is aimed at those who shoot photos (who need the heat resistance of the white coating), and those who shoot photos don't use Power Zooms.
Still, if you really want a black teleconverter so you can have an all-black setup, I imagine that the likes of Alphagvrd might come out with a suitable lens skin before too long.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.