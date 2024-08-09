Sony pockets $1.9 billion, as sensor sales soar while PlayStation numbers plummet

Sony's image sensor profits tripled to $247 million, tipping the group total for the financial quarter to $1.9 billion

Sony Group Corp has seen a 10% rise in operating profit in the last 3 months, despite nosediving sales of PlayStation 5 videogame consoles. 

The tech giant’s stats were buoyed by good sales for image sensors for camera phones, along with other areas of its gaming sales, and Sony has been confident enough to raise its full-year profit forecast by 3%.

