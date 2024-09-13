Sony A7 IV drops to its lowest-ever price this weekend!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch - but we have just spotted that it has dropped to its lowest price - just £1,849 at Clifton Cameras, if you apply the £200 instant discount voucher.

The A7 IV features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,849

Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Apply £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).



The Sony A7 IV offers 4K video up to 60p in 10-bit, which is a fantastic tool for any filmmaker or content creator. However, if 4K simply isn't enough for you the A7 IV enables you to oversample your footage to 7K, with impressive sharpness and detail and no recording limit.

• Read more: Best Sony cameras

Autofocus is extremely fast, with 759 phase-detection AF points and the ability to focus to -4 EV in photo and video modes, giving you the competitive edge when the sun begins to fade.

Along with 5-axis image stabilization, flip-out 3 inch articulating screen and ability to use full HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and external microphone output makes the A7 IV the perfect camera for vlogging, while still being able to capture stunning stills.

Read more:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Sony lenses

Best camera for video