Sony A7 IV drops to its lowest-ever price this weekend!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch - but we have just spotted that it has dropped to its lowest price - just £1,849 at Clifton Cameras, if you apply the £200 instant discount voucher.
The A7 IV features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.
Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,849
Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Apply £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).