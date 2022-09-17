Snapchat-powered AR in Samsung Galaxy A phones has been used 2.5 billion times!

Samsung got into bed with Snapchat last year when it integrated Snap’s AR Lenses into the Galaxy A-series camera app and called the service ‘Fun Mode’. It looks to have been an excellent strategic decision, as Samsung has now revealed that Fun Mode has been used over 2.5 billion times.

For those who’ve never experienced Fun Mode, it allows Galaxy A series users to take pictures and videos from the proprietary camera app, applying playful, quirky lenses to create any moment into a fun and unique content – perfect for sharing laugh with friends and as fun social media content.

Fun Mode is powered by Snap’s Camera Kit, allowing businesses and developers to bring the power of Snap’s augmented reality into their own applications. This AR mode was initially available on Galaxy A-series phones and has since expanded to Galaxy F and M series models.

Localized AR experiences

In order to offer users around the world more engaging and localized experiences, Samsung and Snap have been working to offer region-specific AR Lenses. In 2021, they launched region-specific AR Lenses in India, and since then have expanded to other countries including Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico, with more to come.

“250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality every day” Ben Schwerin, Snap

“Lenses are the way over 250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality every day, and we’re thrilled that these experiences delight and resonate with Samsung Galaxy’s community,” says Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap. “Integrating the Camera Kit into Samsung Galaxy’s proprietary camera is an opportunity to collaborate on compelling, local AR experiences and bring them to Galaxy users around the world.”

As seen in the Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

It's not just Galaxy A series users who are enjoying Fun Mode either, Samsung has also brought its camera capabilities to the Snapchat app on Galaxy flagship devices, including the Galaxy S22.

“Empower users to do more of what they love” Woncheol Chai, Samsung

“Galaxy users are constantly seeking new ways to express their creativity,” says Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of Experience Planning Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is constantly innovating to empower users to do more of what they love. That is why we continue to grow our partnership with Snap, one of the biggest and most creative augmented reality platforms, so we can explore further improvements and bring one of the best camera experiences to more users.”

