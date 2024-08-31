SmallRig teams up with Brandon Li once more to design the ultimate rig for phone filmmakers

The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit will offer "the ultimate solution for professional smartphone videography" – looking at the specs it's hard to disagree!
The kit includes a universal phone cage, adjustable to fit most phones on the market. The inclusion of a magnetic attachment and a clamp fixation means that the phone is safe and secure when in use, and adjustable to various sizes.
From the cage, the design enables attachments of rotatable side handles complete with M.2 SSD enclosure and wireless remote. The handles also feature SmallRig's Hawk Lock system, enabling quick and efficient adjustments and removal.
The cage also provides users with a 67mm filter adapter. Unlike phone-specific filters, this enables a standard filter size to be placed on the rig, meaning that you can utilize the best ND filters and polarizers, and the kit also comes with a magnetic VND filter of its own.
A 4-in-1 USB docking station enables further rig expansion. SSDs, power banks, and microphone receivers can all be operated via the docking station, meaning a clean setup with fewer hanging wires.
SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-One Mobile Video Kit Co-Design Edition [Official Launch Video] - YouTube
As with all SmallRig cages expansion is the name of the game and this phone rig is no different. Included on the cage interface are sixteen 1/4" -20 threaded holes, 5 cold shoe mounts, 6 QR mounts, and 2 strap slots.
This kit offers a lot for phone videographers, which is vital now that content creation and phone videography are more in demand. The advancement of phone video capture has also improved dramatically, to the point that they can be considered viable filmmaking options, take the short film ¡Suerte! as a prime example!
The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit is available for preorder now for release on September 21, 2024. The kit will cost $239.99 / £243.90 / AU $397.90.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.