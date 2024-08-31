SmallRig teams up with Brandon Li once more to design the ultimate rig for phone filmmakers

Last year SmallRig teamed up with filmmaker Brandon Li to create the SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's one of the best iPhone camera grips on the market enabling users to turn their iPhones into a serious filmmaking option. Now an upgraded version is scheduled for release with updated features and universality across Apple and Android devices.

The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit will offer "the ultimate solution for professional smartphone videography" – looking at the specs it's hard to disagree!

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The kit includes a universal phone cage, adjustable to fit most phones on the market. The inclusion of a magnetic attachment and a clamp fixation means that the phone is safe and secure when in use, and adjustable to various sizes.

From the cage, the design enables attachments of rotatable side handles complete with M.2 SSD enclosure and wireless remote. The handles also feature SmallRig's Hawk Lock system, enabling quick and efficient adjustments and removal.

The cage also provides users with a 67mm filter adapter. Unlike phone-specific filters, this enables a standard filter size to be placed on the rig, meaning that you can utilize the best ND filters and polarizers, and the kit also comes with a magnetic VND filter of its own.

A 4-in-1 USB docking station enables further rig expansion. SSDs, power banks, and microphone receivers can all be operated via the docking station, meaning a clean setup with fewer hanging wires.

SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-One Mobile Video Kit Co-Design Edition [Official Launch Video] - YouTube Watch On

As with all SmallRig cages expansion is the name of the game and this phone rig is no different. Included on the cage interface are sixteen 1/4" -20 threaded holes, 5 cold shoe mounts, 6 QR mounts, and 2 strap slots.

This kit offers a lot for phone videographers, which is vital now that content creation and phone videography are more in demand. The advancement of phone video capture has also improved dramatically, to the point that they can be considered viable filmmaking options, take the short film ¡Suerte! as a prime example!

The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit is available for preorder now for release on September 21, 2024. The kit will cost $239.99 / £243.90 / AU $397.90.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best cameraphone for photography, the best iPhone camera grips, and the best cameraphone for video.