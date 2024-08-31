SmallRig teams up with Brandon Li once more to design the ultimate rig for phone filmmakers

By
published

SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit gets an upgrade

The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit
(Image credit: SmallRig)

Last year SmallRig teamed up with filmmaker Brandon Li to create the SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's one of the best iPhone camera grips on the market enabling users to turn their iPhones into a serious filmmaking option. Now an upgraded version is scheduled for release with updated features and universality across Apple and Android devices.

The SmallRig x Brandon Li All-in-one Mobile Video Kit will offer "the ultimate solution for professional smartphone videography" – looking at the specs it's hard to disagree!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles