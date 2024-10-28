SmallRig announces a new generation of professional COB video lights

SmallRig has just announced the SmallRig RC 220 Pro series COB light. Based on its extremely popular SmallRig RC 220, the updated model improves performance, versatility, and style – not to mention it's 24% smaller!

SmallRig is a leading manufacturer of video camera peripherals including camera rigs, batteries, and tripods. Recently, it has been developing some incredibly versatile video COB lighting options and the SmallRig RC 220 Pro series seems to have taken it up another notch.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

COB lighting stands for Chip On Board, which describes the way LED lights are stacked to provide the light source. This new design of LED lighting has enabled continuous LED lights to become smaller, and in turn, more versatile. Lighting a film set no longer requires a truckload of lighting, but instead can be lit with several smaller COB lights, some as small as mobile phones, which has revolutionized indie filmmaking and content creation.

SmallRig already has an impressive selection of COB lights however, a newly developed modular body design for the RC 220 Pro series supports multiple power options via a V-mount quick-release mechanism. This facilitates extended battery life through a direct power adapter, direct v-mount battery attachment, or NP-F970 rechargeable battery.

New Product Launch | SmallRig RC 220 Pro LED Video Light - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video trailer for the SmallRig RC 220 Pro series COB light

Enhancements have also been made to the light quality and performance, by introducing three customized optical lenses and a new light source. A freshly designed COB chip ensures even and bright illumination while keeping the light body small, an optical lens for light diffusion and accurate color, and a plano-convex lens for precise focusing.

The new SmallRig RC 220 Pro series comes in either bi-color or daylight options, named RC 220B Pro and RC 220D Pro respectively. The maximum light intensity for the bi-color measures 9180 Lux whereas the Daylight output measures 10500 Lux.

The light provides greater options with a four-way light control suitable for 'any scenario,' say SmallRig. On-body control via a streamlined user interface enables quick and precise adjustments, the SmallGoGo App wireless control, control panel dimming compatibility, and DMX control to sync with other lights in the setup.

Other notable features of the Pro series lights include a silent cooling system, internal shock absorption, an adjustable handle, a long power cord, portable storage, and Bowen's mount compatibility.

The SmallRig RC 220 Pro Series COB LED Video Light is available now for $329.99 / £335.90 / AU$547.90. By looking at the specifications, it certainly improves on its predecessor in both form factor and performance and might become the go-to light kit for content creators and indie filmmakers.

