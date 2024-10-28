SmallRig announces a new generation of professional COB video lights

COB lighting is quickly becoming the go-to lighting for filmmakers and content creators, and SmallRig continues to push the boundaries

Two SmallRig RC 220B Pro COB LED Video Lights
SmallRig has just announced the SmallRig RC 220 Pro series COB light. Based on its extremely popular SmallRig RC 220, the updated model improves performance, versatility, and style – not to mention it's 24% smaller!

SmallRig is a leading manufacturer of video camera peripherals including camera rigs, batteries, and tripods. Recently, it has been developing some incredibly versatile video COB lighting options and the SmallRig RC 220 Pro series seems to have taken it up another notch.

