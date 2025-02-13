Viltrox launches a new, super-versatile LED fill light

Viltrox is a brand we've come to know for its well-priced yet high-performing lenses, but it also produces a wide range of photographic lighting products. The latest of which is the newly-launched K90 30W RGB Fill Light, which joins Viltrox's shorter K21 an K60 models.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This 97cm-long light stick is ideal for background, fill, and accent lighting, whether that be for stills or video. The light contains 448 high-quality LEDs, comprised equally of RGB, warm white, and cool white diodes. This not only gives 2300 lumens of luminous flux and 2550 lux illuminance at full power; it also enables a full RGB color range, 2500K–8500K color temperature range, plus over 26 customizable lighting effects for extra versatility.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Color accuracy should also be respectable, with the K90 boasting a color rendering index (CRI) of 95 and a Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI) of 97. The light output is designed to be soft, meaning additional diffusion from a softbox isn't essential. Power comes from a built-in researchable battery capable of providing around 70 minutes of run time, charged via a USB-C connection that supports various quick charge standards. The light can also be used while it's charging.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The K90 can be remotely controlled via Bluetooth using the Viltrox Link app, allowing easy adjustment of light settings and effects, as well as control of a single light or groups of multiple lights. There's even a pixel function which means a single light can act as a 'pixel' when used in a group, unlocking exciting creative possibilities. Functions can also be adjusted via physical buttons and an info display on the light itself.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The standard K90 package contains a pair of K90 light tubes, along with four magnetic clamps for secure attachment (a 1/4-inch threaded hole on both sides can also be used to attach the K90 to a stand/support). Each light weighs just 870g and is supplied with a shockproof hard-shell protective case for storage and protection.

The Viltrox K90 30W RGB Fill Light is available to buy now from Amazon, priced at $229.99