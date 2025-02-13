Viltrox launches a new, super-versatile LED fill light
Whether you want RGB color, warm, or cool lighting; this rechargeable lightweight LED tube can do it all
Viltrox is a brand we've come to know for its well-priced yet high-performing lenses, but it also produces a wide range of photographic lighting products. The latest of which is the newly-launched K90 30W RGB Fill Light, which joins Viltrox's shorter K21 an K60 models.
This 97cm-long light stick is ideal for background, fill, and accent lighting, whether that be for stills or video. The light contains 448 high-quality LEDs, comprised equally of RGB, warm white, and cool white diodes. This not only gives 2300 lumens of luminous flux and 2550 lux illuminance at full power; it also enables a full RGB color range, 2500K–8500K color temperature range, plus over 26 customizable lighting effects for extra versatility.
Color accuracy should also be respectable, with the K90 boasting a color rendering index (CRI) of 95 and a Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI) of 97. The light output is designed to be soft, meaning additional diffusion from a softbox isn't essential. Power comes from a built-in researchable battery capable of providing around 70 minutes of run time, charged via a USB-C connection that supports various quick charge standards. The light can also be used while it's charging.
The K90 can be remotely controlled via Bluetooth using the Viltrox Link app, allowing easy adjustment of light settings and effects, as well as control of a single light or groups of multiple lights. There's even a pixel function which means a single light can act as a 'pixel' when used in a group, unlocking exciting creative possibilities. Functions can also be adjusted via physical buttons and an info display on the light itself.
The standard K90 package contains a pair of K90 light tubes, along with four magnetic clamps for secure attachment (a 1/4-inch threaded hole on both sides can also be used to attach the K90 to a stand/support). Each light weighs just 870g and is supplied with a shockproof hard-shell protective case for storage and protection.
The Viltrox K90 30W RGB Fill Light is available to buy now from Amazon, priced at $229.99
