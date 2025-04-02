Frezzi launches a dedicated LED light for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has quickly become a favorite among content creators, vloggers, and travel filmmakers due to its compact design and gimbal-stabilized 4K video capabilities. While accessories are becoming more common, one limitation has been a lack of lighting solutions – until now.

Frezzi Energy Systems has introduced the PocketLight Kit, perhaps one of the first dedicated LED lights designed specifically for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. Frezzi, known for its video lighting solutions used by television and network news stations, developed the PocketLight Kit to offer a professional lighting option.

(Image credit: Frezzi)

This compact yet powerful bi-color LED light provides adjustable color temperatures ranging from 3200K to 5500K, ensuring optimal lighting conditions in various settings. A standout feature of the kit is its patent-pending Magnetic Mount System, which enables quick, secure attachment on the side of the camera. The tool-free design makes setup effortless, and the light can be repositioned easily for front-facing or selfie-mode shooting, making it ideal for vloggers on the move.

Lighting plays a crucial role in achieving high-quality video, and the Frezzi PocketLight addresses a key gap in the Osmo Pocket 3 ecosystem. By eliminating harsh shadows and improving visibility in low-light conditions, it enhances image quality.

The kit includes the Frezzi PocketLight, a Magnetic Mount System for quick attachment and removal, an extension arm that is reversible for right or left-handed use, and a tripod-mountable protective cage for the Osmo Pocket 3. While the extension arm and cage provide added protection, looking at the images, they may somewhat limit the camera’s signature mobility, one of its main selling points. However, for those prioritizing lighting quality over ultra-portability, this kit may be the answer.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 LED Light Kit with Quick-Release Magnetic Mount - YouTube Watch On

As the Osmo Pocket 3 continues to grow in popularity, more third-party accessories are emerging to enhance its capabilities. With brands like SmallRig introducing cages and shock absorber mounts, the camera is becoming a fully customizable tool for creators.

The Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit for DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available now from stockists such as B&H Photo for $289 (approximately £225 / AU$450).

The PocketLight Kit adds another essential accessory, ensuring users can capture well-lit, professional-quality footage in any environment. For vloggers, travel filmmakers, and professionals looking for a portable, high-quality lighting solution, the Frezzi PocketLight Kit is a compelling addition to their gear lineup.

