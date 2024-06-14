Sirui adds two new f/1.2 prime lenses to its Sniper Series in Sony E, Fuji X, and Nikon Z mounts

Sirui is expanding its Sniper Series of prime lenses by releasing two new focal lengths, adding more width and telephoto options.

Sirui launched its first AF photography lenses dedicated to mirrorless APS-C cameras late last year, and due to its affordable price point and wide aperture, the Sniper Series quickly became a fan favorite.

The series currently consists of 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.2 prime lenses, however, they will soon be accompanied by the Sirui Sniper Series APS-C AF 16mm f/1.2 and the Sirui Sniper Series APS-C AF 75mm f/1.2, to further compliment the series.

(Image credit: Sirui)

The great thing about the Sniper Series is that there are many consistent features throughout the range, which is no different from the new offerings.

A main draw for the Sniper Series is the extremely fast f/1.2 max aperture, enabling shallow depth of field captures and exceptional low-light performance. The 75mm offers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 113mm which falls in the range of a great portrait lens, and when combined with the wide aperture, offers great subject separation.

Much like Sirui's cine lenses, the company has put a considered emphasis on keeping the lenses in the series consistent, meaning that other than the focal range, not much changes between them.

The size and weight are almost indistinguishable throughout the series, meaning that swapping lenses when using gimbals and stabilizers does not require changes to calibration or settings changes, making the Sniper Series a great video lens option.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Color tone and lens characteristics are also uniform throughout, further providing the user with confidence that they know what to expect from each lens.

(Image credit: Sirui)

AF lenses are a relatively new product line for Sirui, as they have up until recently, focused on manual focus photography, cine, and, macro lenses. The Sniper Series however offers fast and efficient AF capabilities with Eye AF for stills and video. The STM motor also reduces focus hunting and noise even in fast-paced environments.

Other notable features include a 360-degree focus throw, a USB-C port for firmware updates, HD Nano coating, and uniform color options throughout the rest of the Sniper Series.

The Sirui Sniper Series APS-C AF 16mm f/1.2 and the Sirui Sniper Series APS-C AF 75mm f/1.2 will be available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mount. The lenses will be available to back on Indiegogo from June 17 with shipping expected to start June 19.

Sirui continues to offer extreme value in an affordable package as each of the new lenses will cost just $399 | £346 | AU $535 each! (Early backer discounts are available via the Indiegogo page) Sirui also offers the Sniper Series as part of a set for further discounts, so keep an eye out for these as there are great deals to be had!

Sirui certainly means business and has been ramping up in production, offering affordable cine and photography lenses with fantastic optical performance, and I can only see further releases improving on this.

You may also be interested in the best lenses for Nikon Z mount, the best Fujifilm lenses, and the best Sony lenses.