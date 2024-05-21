Clinical precision – a look behind the scenes at how Sirui makes lenses

Sirui hasn't been in the camera lens game for long but they are ramping up production and creating some fantastic and affordable options for stills and video.

Sirui started as a manufacturer of tripods and camera peripherals, before deciding to reestablish itself in 2014 as a third-party lens manufacturer. The last 10 years have seen a dramatic change in quality for Chinese lens manufacturers, with the advancement of lens technology, Sirui now produces some of the best affordable lenses and cine lenses on the market and a recent video shows us how they do it.

A behind-the-scenes video by YouTube channel CineD, explores the Sirui HQ in China, its factory, and then sits down with the Sirui owner and CEO Li Jie for an in-depth interview about the company.

It is evident from the video that Sirui means serious business and that it only plans on building upon its status and already established lens lineup. As a company producing very affordable lenses, you may be forgiven for underestimating the degree of research, development, and quality control that goes into every Sirui lens that leaves the factory gates. I certainly did, but the video changed this perception by taking the viewer on a tour of the facility and providing an insight into the staggering amount of work, and the chain of events needed to make each lens.

Sirui sniper series (Image credit: Sirui)

For the past ten years, Sirui has been making manual focus lenses and has had great acclaim in the cine lens and anamorphic lens market. However, just last year Sirui developed its first set of AF lenses, named the Sniper Series, and they have been highly praised among photography industry professionals, and at their price point, they are considered extremely good value for money.

The Sniper Series is comprised of 3 APS-C lenses, 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm all with a fast max aperture of just f/1.2. They were created in response to the market's demand for affordable, and quality AF lenses. During the interview, Li Jie stated that it took 3 years of research and development to create the series, but now feels comfortable creating more in the future. Could we see more AF lenses from Sirui in 2024? Hopefully so, and fingers crossed for a full-frame equivalent set.

The video is a fascinating watch and provides great insight into how lenses are made, and the level of thought and quality control that goes into manufacturing each one.

