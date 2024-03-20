Sigma will announce a new product next week - but what could it be?

Sigma has revealed that it will be announcing a new product(s) next week, and without any further details, it has left us with the question: what is it?

Before product announcements, Sigma likes to keep us in suspense by launching a live YouTube video that counts down to the announcement date, which in this instance, is March 26, 2024. Rather cryptically, there are no further details or hints at what kind of product we might see on the day, but we do know when and where the presentation will occur.

Sigma state in its video description, "From 21:00 JST [12:00 GMT / 07:00 EST] on March 26th (Tuesday), we will be broadcasting SIGMA's new product presentation live. In addition to introducing new products, we are also planning a corner where we will answer comments and questions received via chat during the broadcast, so please turn on your notification settings and watch in real time!"

Sigma is a leading Japanese imaging specialist that makes some of the best third-party lenses for mirrorless cameras on the market. Its Art, Sport, and Contemporary lens lineups have offered photographers outstanding quality glass at a more affordable entry point than native lenses. In addition, Sigma has been creating some of the industry's favorite cine lenses, with the Sigma 65mm T1.5 FF chosen as the benchmark lens for the recent Camera Assessment Test undertaken by the Giant Screen Cinema Association due to its exceptional quality.

Earlier this year Sigma released the Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports and the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art, two lenses that wouldn't be further apart, meaning that correctly guessing what lens is coming next, is even more difficult.

Sigma fp L (Image credit: Usman Dawood)

A lens for one of these lines could well be a valid guess for the upcoming announcement but we must not forget that Sigma also produces the Sigma fp and Sigma fp L, full-frame mirrorless cameras that offer hybrid shooting features. With the Sigma fp L released in 2021, it may be time for an update. Could we see a new Sigma fp camera?

Speculating on new product launches is fun, but it won't be until next week that we get any definitive answers. The market is amid vintage overload with film and retro cameras very much in Vogue with the younger consumer, could we see a new retro compact camera to compete with the Fujifilm X100VI? Sigma's last compact camera, the dp Quattro, was introduced 10 years ago in 2014. The possibilities are endless, so we will just have to wait in excited wonder until the announcement!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also be interested in our helpful guides on the best mirrorless cameras, the best hybrid cameras, and the best cine cameras, as Sigma makes compatible lenses for each.