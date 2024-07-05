Shoot magical macro photos with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 281, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Shoot fairytale macro photos brimming with detail and colour

Ross Hoddinott and Catherine Régnier reveal how they capture their stunning closeup photos (Image credit: Future)

Macro photography is a truly magical medium. It allows us to see the world in a completely new way, revealing details we never knew existed. In our main feature this month, we’re joined by two expert instructors, Ross Hoddinott and Catherine Régnier, who explain how to find and photograph closeup subjects creatively. Find out how to craft the perfect background for your macro studies, develop new lighting techniques and master the delicate art of fieldcraft.

Shoot with just one lens

With help from the pros, find out how to get more value from your lenses in any shooting situation (Image credit: Future)

In our second feature of the issue, we delve into the world of lenses, in particular, how to shoot using a single optic. It’s easy to think that buying more lenses is a route to better images, however, this isn’t always practical and if you’re on a budget it might not be possible. Discover how our guest professional photographers choose and use their lenses to their maximum capacity, learning to get the most value from any type. Save money and get better shots with improved composition in the process.

The Danger Zone - master tough shoots!

Could you handle the pressure? Discover how to manage large shoots in tough environments in our behind-the-scenes feature (Image credit: Future)

Our Shoot Like a Pro feature in this issue is an exciting one. We joined photographer, Jon Parker Lee for an industrial commercial shoot in a quarry in the Peak District to learn how he manages complex briefs, directs large shoots and works in potentially high-risk locations. The pressure is on to capture the essential images for his client, with millions of pounds and many livelihoods at stake, so come along and go behind the scenes of this fascinating photoshoot.

Add flash to your landscape shoots

Why not consider adding an off-camera flash to your next landscape shoot for amazing and unique effects? (Image credit: Future)

Have you ever used flash in your landscape photography? If you answered no, you won’t be alone. In our creative project, we reveal how a speedlight can be the perfect tool for adding colour and detail to your scenic shots and can even apply a stunning sunset effect to your photos. Fill in the shadows, add sparkle to foregrounds and even add sunlight to your scenic shots!

Explore Tokyo with Richard Koek

Discover the city of Tokyo as you've never seen it before through the lens of pro photographer Richard Koek (Image credit: Future)

Richard Koek has spent years exploring the world with his camera and, in this month's interview slot, he explains why he wanted to capture Tokyo, one of the world's biggest cities, in a unique way. Dive in to find out how Richard gained special access to a Sumo Stable, captured the people and explored Tokyo to reveal Japanese culture as you've never seen it before, going beyond the tourist's view.

Latest reviews

Every month, we get hands-on with the latest photo tech. In this issue, we take the Fujifilm GFX 100S II for a spin and check out the new-generation Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 trinity lens for mirrorless cameras. (Image credit: Future)

Photo Kit Leaderboard

Check out our Kit Leaderboard starting on page 96 for the latest and greatest in the photo industry! See if your camera makes it to the top. Plus, we break down all the confusing photography jargon in our Photo Glossary on page 112. (Image credit: Future)

