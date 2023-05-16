Shoot amazing sunrises and sunsets with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 266!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice, and insight.

Shoot the golden hours!

Shoot the golden hours! Don't miss the first part of our Pro Masterclass series with Ross Hoddinott's guide to golden hour landscapes.

(opens in new tab)

As photographers, we are addicted to golden light. Landscape shooters, in particular, are devoted to shooting in the golden hours of sunrise and sunset, for the beautifully soft and warm light these times provide. Dawn and dusk are not without their challenges, however, and it is critical you know how to manage direct sunlight with a low angle and strong colour. Armed with the ability to control extreme exposure differences using filters, compose for maximum impact, and work with extreme colour saturation, you will be able to create incredible images of any location. Don't miss this masterclass from renowned photographer and photography author, Ross Hoddinott (opens in new tab).

Master modern weddings

Capture someone's special day with creativity and professionalism.

(opens in new tab)

If you have a serious-looking camera, the chances are someone will ask you to shoot their wedding, at some stage in your career. Taking on a wedding shoot is not to be done lightly, however. There's a lot to organize and even more that can go wrong. As a wedding photographer, you need to be able to think on your feet and work quickly, which is a special skill. As wedding season approaches, now is the perfect time to read our feature on capturing modern weddings. With help from pro photographer, Steve Jones (opens in new tab), we take you behind the scenes to examine a wedding shooter's normal day, the gear you need to use, how to plan for any situation, and how to place yourself to capture the essence of the happy couple's special day.

Mission impossible: shoot amazing macro images with unreal depth

In our Creative Project, we demonstrate how to capture macro shots with 'impossible' depth.

(opens in new tab)

Macro photography can reveal some fascinating detail in your subject. A macro lens gives us a glimpse into another, hidden world. However, there are times when you want to capture lots of detail, making full use of the pixels on your camera's sensor, while also showing more of the subject's environment. In our Creative Project this month, the magazine's editor, Peter shows how a special technique can be used to reveal amazing texture, while also introducing stunning background bokeh, for a medium-format look.

Creative Engine: super cars, super shots!

We visit Phil Hay on a product shoot with some luxury sports cars – prepare to be dazzled.

(opens in new tab)

Save money: affordable APS-C lenses

Matthew Richards rounds up a set of the best budget-stretching standard zooms for APS-C format cameras

(opens in new tab)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

