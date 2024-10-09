Sensational Sony lens savings as Prime Day deals enter last few hours

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal sale ending at midnight, there are only a few hours to take advantage of the offers. We have seen some good offers this time around - but as ever, not all the prices are great ones. The big difference to how hot the deals will depend on the camera system you use...

This time around it is Sony mirrorless shooters who are getting some of the best offers... and I have been particularly impressed with the price of some of its lenses. It is always easy to be tempted to get a new camera - but it always a better investment to buy more glass. There is always room for one more zoom or prime in your camera bag!



Here's the pick of the Sony lens deals available - whether you are a full-frame camera user, or if you use an APS-C model

Full-frame Sony FE lenses

FE lenses are designed for full-frame cameras - such as the A7 and A9 ranges. But they can also be used on all other Sony mirrorless cameras, with their smaller APS-C sensor…

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | now £345

Save £255 at Amazon Sony shooters can get this Sony 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 25% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings, and more.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS | was £970 | now £715

Save £265 at Amazon This older version of the 70-200mm f/4 is an incredible deal - as it not only gets a Prime Day discount, but there is a further £84 voucher you can apply on page to get this amazingly low price.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G | was £630 | now £449

Save £181 at Amazon If you're looking for a small and light full-frame, wide-angle prime for your Alpha camera, then the Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G's smooth and silent AF and de-clickable aperture ring make it worth checking out.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 | was £630 | now £365.75

Save £264 at Amazon A 35mm prime is a great alternative to the 'nifty fifty' for street and everyday purposes. This fast, full-frame prime from Sony delivers good image quality and the robust build you'd expect from a first-party lens.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 OSS II | was £1,749 | now £1,328

Save £421 at Amazon The 70-200mm range is the workhorse of any pro photographer – and this Mark II beauty from Sony is just that. Built to tackle the most demanding conditions, this is a must-have for any professional.

APS-C Sony E lenses

E-mount lenses are not designed for full-frame cameras - so should only be used with models with an APS-C sensor - such as the A6000 Series, or the ZV-E models.

Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS | was £549 | now £509

Save £40 at Amazon This supertelephoto lens gives you masses of reach making it ideal for sports and wildlife photographer. Designed for use with APS-C Sony cameras, it offers an effective focal length range of 105-525mm.

Sony E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 | was £209 | now £169

Save £40 at Amazon A shorter, and lighter telephoto zoom that again is designed for use on Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras. Here the effective focal length range works out at being 82-315mm.

Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS | was £530 | now £339

Save £191 at Amazon Need a lens to cover all bases? This APS-C Sony G lens boasts a versatile wide-angle to medium-telephoto zoom range, a constant f/4 aperture and a 6x power zoom, making it a good choice for video shooters.

Sony E 35mm f/1.8 OSS | was £389 | now £212

Save £135 at Amazon This APS-C prime delivers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, essentially making it a 'nifty fifty'. Pair that versatile focal length with a fast, f/1.8 aperture and you've got a little lens with big potential. Remember to apply the £42 voucher on the page to get this price!

Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS | was £290 | now £195

Save £95 at Amazon An equivalent 75mm focal length and a fast f/1.8 aperture puts this plucky APS-C prime firmly within portrait territory. Other standout features include Sony's optical image stabilization and rounded aperture blades for smoother bokeh.

